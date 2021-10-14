We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Poland
  Portable Cabin / wiercinski-studio

Portable Cabin / wiercinski-studio

Portable Cabin / wiercinski-studio

© ONI Studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Poznan, Poland
  • Architects: wiercinski-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  ONI Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ikea, Rako
  • Lead Architects: Adam Wiercinski
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Portable cabin is a year-round living space made of two adapted shipping containers. Investors are a couple of brave people who have contact with temporary architecture and are interested in searching for interesting and difficult to adapt spaces. The implementation of a portable cabin and remote workplace turned out to be a great response to the present times. The facility is currently located at the community garden next to the Szelagowski Park in Poznan, and in the future, it is to go to the forest and ultimately stand on the water. Containers were fully prepared in the production hall, while its transport and assembly on the plot took one day, and only the last internal finishing works remained on site.

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The cabin was partially placed on the roof of previously standing containers, which serve as storage space for a garden. Due to the sloping terrain and views, the solid was shifted by half its length, creating a large terrace on one side facing the nearby river, and on the other side, it came closer to the plot, lowering the height needed to enter it. The cabin consists of two cargo shipping containers, 12 x 2.5 m and 2.9 m high.

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

By arranging the function inside, which includes a living room with a kitchen, place to work, bedroom, and bathroom with bathtub, it was possible to obtain a total of 54 m2 of usable space and 24 m2 of space among greenery on the terrace. The walls of the portable cabin are insulated with spray foam and finished with birch plywood, which gives a unique atmosphere inside. By using appropriate materials, it was possible to obtain 2.6 m of internal height in the light and to hide the lintel created when connecting container frames.

Axonometry
Axonometry

The characteristic façade made of thick trapezoidal sheet metal was intentionally left to show the sincerity of the raw construction material. The walls are painted a dim green color which blends the object with the surroundings. In the living area overlooking the river, large balcony windows have been installed in the places where the metal gates were located. On the side elevations, windows have been placed in the middle of the wall height to leave as many interior arrangement options as possible.

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

They are squares that stylistically fit perfectly into a simple shape and, depending on their function, combine into double and triple configurations. The facility is complemented by designed external steel stairs and a characteristic arched balustrade on the terrace. The furniture shown in the photos, i.e. a bench, a table and a chair with a round backrest, are also of our design. 

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The great advantage of this facility is its mobility. In this case, the house ceases to be a property tied to a specific place, but it can change its location along with the changes accompanying the life of the owners.

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Poznan, Poland

wiercinski-studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesDetailDecoration & OrnamentPoland
Cite: "Portable Cabin / wiercinski-studio" 14 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

