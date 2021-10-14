Ronald Lu & Partners Designs High-Density Environments Across the Rapidly Urbanising Greater Bay Area in South China

Save this picture! Shenzhen Prince Bay in collaboration with OMA as Design Architect. Image © Ronald Lu & Partners

China is undergoing a rapid urbanization process, and in South China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA), it takes the form of a comprehensive development strategy. The region, comprising the cities of Hong Kong, Macau as well as other nine fast-developing municipalities in Guangdong Province, is being transformed into a city-cluster of world importance and architecture practice. Ronald Lu & Partners contributes to this vision through high-density urban developments shaped around principles of sustainability and human-centric design.

+ 5

Save this picture! Sanlonghui in Foshan. Image © Ronald Lu & Partners

With its expertise in transit-oriented development (TOD), the practice designs for expanding population with projects that promote walkable neighbourhoods, reduce traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport. Sanlonghui is an intermodal hub that creates a comprehensive urban environment, laying the foundation for the redevelopment of adjacent sites. Similarly, the waterfront development UniPark in Zhuhai is designed around health and well-being principles, pioneering the concept of “urban core”. Another high-density urban environment is shaped within the Shunde Future City, a TOD development comprising smart homes, co-working spaces and shared residencies. With these designs and others, Ronald Lu & Partner is helping South China’s Greater Bay Area develop into a more sustainable and community-oriented urban cluster.

Save this picture! Future City. Image © Ronald Lu & Partners

Our projects in the Greater Bay Area adhere to a people-centric development philosophy. We want ecological conservation, streamlined information technology and smart city management to become ingrained in the GBA to raise the quality of life for residents. This combined city cluster will offer distinct geographical advantages and economic strengths. Innovation and education will accelerate, cultural hubs will become more vibrant and integrated as there will be access to high-quality arts and culture programmes, and scientific and technological achievements will be significantly enhanced. Our goal is to design a quality living circle, connecting high-density urban environments with world-class public amenities for living, working and travelling.- Bryant Lu, Vice Chairman of Ronald Lu & Partners

Covering an area of 56,000 square kilometres and with a population of around 86 million people, South China’s Greater Bay Area comprising rapidly expanding places like Shenzhen and Guangzhou, is being shaped into the focal point of the country’s development. In its quest to develop the cities of the future, China is exploring ways of creating high-density urban environments that also encourage sustainable living and make for attractive destinations. Through their projects in the area, Ronald Lu & Partner aims to improve Greater Bay Area’s ecological quality, “putting green, low-carbon and circular development into practice”.