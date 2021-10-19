We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. China
  5. Liulin Catholic Church / Leeko Studio

Liulin Catholic Church / Leeko Studio

Save this project
Liulin Catholic Church / Leeko Studio

© Zhi Xia© Zhi Xia© Zhi Xia© Zhi Xia+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Churches
Lvliang, China
  • Architects: Leeko Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Runzi Zhu, Zhi Xia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. From townscape composed of brightly colored corrugated steel panels and gray concrete roofs to the brown mountains with sparse green trees, the Liulin Town, like many other small towns in Central China, looks like a seemingly noisy place in disorder, yet with a certain vigorous vitality. The church on the hill, although its sloping cylindrical outline and towering spire can only be glimpsed from a distance, it appears peaceful and silent, overlooking the whole town below, while the town looks up at the church from below.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The architect, as the "author", gradually step out of his ego to accept the objections from the priest and church members. It seems somewhat more enlightening because of his own belief and contemplation. As "Party A" in the traditional sense, how did the priest turn to a larger group of users, his church members, time and again to seek their feedback on design and support to construction, so the Liulin Church is a success owing to the joint endeavors of participators? When the first draft of a landscape-like building was rejected by the church members because of its lack of a “front façade”, it is clear to what extent a deep-rooted architectural style and tradition can be modified by the concept of modern architecture, and to what extent the practices that prevail in the past are required to be maintained.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The voluntary participation of Xu Xunjun, an interior designer, and Pang Lei, a lighting designer, convinced us of an undeniable fact that even such a small project still needs full cooperation among professions and fields, and such cooperation often appears spontaneous due to the particularity of the project. When the rose window and church frescoes were in place, even if under a limited budget, they revealed that the narrative function of the image was still powerfully evocative in a building purified by the language of modernist architecture.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Finally, in an era of rapid consumption in which church buildings are gradually becoming landscapes for consumption, the functional authenticity of the Liulin Church and the simplicity and moderate aesthetics that go with it undoubtedly constitutes a distinct footnote. It is not to be visited, toured, or Instagrammed by the largest crowds, but it is likely to have the most lasting and profound impact on those who come here.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The Liulin Church is not complicated spatially. Surrounding the main circular nave, several smaller circular volumes form in turn functional spaces such as a chapel, a wardrobe room, a small reception room, and an office. The towering bell tower, which is also circular, is a visible landmark at the bottom of the hill. From the perspective of construction, the combination of the concrete frame structure, the infill block enclosing walls, the roof covered by local blue tiles, and the washed stone façade reveals a makeshift character. Compared with the many other schemes in the history of architecture that feature circular assemblages as spatial features, the Liulin Church may be neither precise in formal composition nor exquisite in architectural construction. However, it is precisely this state of "scarcity" that puts it in a state of proper moderation. 

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu

In a period of economic recession, ascetic aesthetics has become an effective design strategy in response to the ethos of austerity. Whether it is John Pawson's pure white minimalist design or Peter Zumthor's hermit architecture, austerity here is more of an aesthetic cloak for the wealth that such buildings represent. In this sense, although it is difficult to compare the Liulin Church to Pawson's boutique shops or Zumthor's Serpentine gallery in terms of quality of space and materiality, the former achieves a true state of austerity because of its "scarcity".

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

There is a restraint in the architect's design that inhibits the desire for individual expression, as well as a restraint in the choice of materials and structures and their unadorned exposure. It is against the coarse grey washed stone and the exposed concrete roof structure that the pictorial narrative of the stained glass windows and interior frescoes becomes particularly precious.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

When the Liulin Church was capped, the priest interpreted the story of five cakes and two fish from the side and front view of the interlocked circular roofs. This story from the Gospel of Mark tells of an incident in which Jesus is said to have fed 5,000 believers with five loaves of bread and two fish during his ministry in Galilee. For the priest of the Liulin Church, perhaps he found his inspiration from the image of the final built architecture structure, but it is this story that lays a foundation to appropriately outline the overall design and construction of the project. Meanwhile, it is the "scarcity" of resources and the efforts of different participators that make the buildings created in this context less about representation and more about life and use itself. It is thus architecture of true to its purpose, an architecture of ethics.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Liulin County, Lvliang, Shanxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Leeko Studio
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesChina
Cite: "Liulin Catholic Church / Leeko Studio" 19 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969971/liulin-catholic-church-leeko-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Runzi Zhu

柳林天主教堂 / 以靠建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream