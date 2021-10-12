When Design Meets Functionality in Façades: High-Tech Aluminium Surfaces

The design of a facade defines its architectural identity. Besides being a barrier against diverse weather conditions, providing acoustic comfort, and regulating light penetration, the external skin of a building determines its character and perception. At first glance, a facade can make the building stand out or blend with its urban environment, or even convey different levels of brightness, translucency, and smoothness. Simultaneously, the structure and color of interior walls and ceilings can leave a lasting impression when entering a room.

Versatile in form and function

Therefore, faced with a great range of options available for facade designs, choosing the right material is crucial, as it can dictate energy efficiency, versatility, aesthetics, and durability. With this in mind, the German manufacturer Alanod has developed a wide variety of functional and decorative metal surfaces that offer all kinds of technical possibilities from a single source. Among its decorative line, the DECO PRIME® product range provides an assortment of high-tech surfaces, known for its quality and versatility due to the multitude of designs, structures, and colors.

Often, architects’ primary consideration when selecting a material is its ability to adapt to different scenarios and requirements, thus allowing the creation of unique spaces. DECO PRIME®’s flexibility stems from such diverse uses; whether its reflective, colored, glossy, matt, or structure, it can offer a variety of elegant and attractive atmospheres. This vast range of designs gives architects and designers the freedom to explore endless possibilities in their creative work, whether it be through a futuristic glow, a reflecting, or a colored matt surface.

The same adaptability applies to its conductive and acoustic performance, as a reflective surface provides a welcoming ambience and reflects daylight, while structured and perforated walls and ceilings enhance a room’s acoustics. Whereas a high-gloss finish sets a modern tone, a matt surface creates an impression of warmth. At the same time, the material can also serve to heat or cool radiant ceilings and direct natural light into buildings.

In addition to its use in walls and ceilings, DECO PRIME® can be applied to light switches, door profiles and handles, appliances, or consumer electronics, unlocking the opportunity to create several decorative elements attractive to the eye and touch.

Durability and sustainability

A key factor to consider when designing the exterior of a building is the material’s maintenance and long-term behavior. Besides providing a whole series of diverse aesthetic possibilities - where different colors can be combined with every structure-, the metal surface is resistant and long-lasting, with two different protective coatings that durably shield from environmental factors.

With buildings being responsible for a high percentage of carbon emissions, the demand for sustainable and socially conscious materials is increasing in the short term. With that in mind, DECO PRIME® is made from recyclable aluminum, saving a 95% of the energy consumed in the manufacturing process. Likewise, the electricity used during production is gained entirely from regenerative energy sources.

In summary, it is clear that an architect’s choice of façades, along with the materials that compose them, is an essential step during any project. Not only because it can define conductive, acoustic, or lighting conditions, but also because it can determine the appearance and personality of a building, strongly influencing user experience and leaving an impact that is just as important. Thus, as new technologies appear in the market that enable aesthetic, yet functional and sustainable solutions, DECO PRIME® presents itself as a good contender. It is therefore important to explore all the options that these flexible metal surfaces provide, whether it’s about how the material behaves throughout the life of a building, or other characteristics and details that play a role in the short and long term.

