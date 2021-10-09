Five Yard House / Miró Rivera Architects

+ 14

Design Team: Carlos Garcia, Bud Franck, Nate Schneider

General Contractor : J. Pinnelli Co

City: Austin

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The Five Yard House is one in a series of century-old bungalows that constitutes one of the oldest remaining neighborhoods in Austin. When the owners, a retired couple, bought the house to be closer to downtown in a walkable neighborhood, the building was crumbling and abandoned. Despite its condition, the clients chose to preserve and restore the bungalow. Behind it, a modern addition arranged around a series of landscaped outdoor spaces gives new life to the site while preserving its heritage.

The completed residence occupies the lot in a manner that fundamentally differs from that of the single-family homes that dominate American cities. In line with the Mediterranean and Latin American building traditions, the house was conceived as a series of solids and voids distributed across the lot, rather than as an object floating in the center. Each void becomes an outdoor yard designed in conjunction with the indoor space that it serves, creating a rich dialogue that the owners experience in their daily activities.

The careful restoration of the original house—including replacing its decaying log-pile foundation—preserves the scale and appearance of the surrounding neighborhood. The bungalow contains guest quarters in the original bedrooms, while the living areas were converted to an office and media room. The original hardwood floors and architectural millwork were restored, and the old plaster was removed in selected areas to reveal the underlying shiplap as accents.

The wide hallway extending from the front door leads to a special feature: a connector “bridge” that serves as an extended threshold, transitioning from the old house to the new. Beyond the bridge, a U-shaped addition embraces a central courtyard, taking advantage of the deep site and opening up to the landscape with floor-to-ceiling glazing that contrasts with the punched windows of the bungalow. At this point, the lines between the building and the site start to become less defined.

The home’s name reflects the concept of connecting the interiors to a series of unique outdoor spaces: five yards, each with a different approach to landscape. While the manicured lawn in front maintains the appearance of the traditional neighborhood, the design of the remaining four yards reflects a more informal approach. Accessible from the living room, kitchen, and primary bedroom, the courtyard is the largest outdoor space, featuring ample seating and a bubbling fountain.

From inside, the space feels like part of the house, with sightlines extending across the courtyard from multiple vantage points. Taking advantage of its northern exposure, a high-ceilinged painting studio with reclaimed longleaf pine floors opens onto an organic rock garden. Meanwhile, the primary bedroom and bath connect to a yard that features an outdoor shower protected by gabion walls and dense foliage.