We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Switzerland
  5. HMC_P198/19 Apartments / Philippe Meyer Architecte

HMC_P198/19 Apartments / Philippe Meyer Architecte

Save this project
HMC_P198/19 Apartments / Philippe Meyer Architecte

© Inês de Orey© Inês de Orey© Inês de Orey© Inês de Orey+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Master Plan, Apartments
Corsier, Switzerland
  • Engineering:Michel Paquet
  • Collaborator:Arch. Marta Balsera
  • Clients:GRAGO SA + GENCO
  • City:Corsier
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Inês de Orey
© Inês de Orey

Text description provided by the architects. HMC_P198/19 Construction of collective housing 3 villas, connected by a common garage base. 3 villas, raised slightly from the ground by a base, deliberately without a garden level. 3 villas containing 5 apartments in each unit, brought together by a central entrance.

Save this picture!
Implantation
Implantation
Save this picture!
© Inês de Orey
© Inês de Orey
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The green-designed outdoor areas around the buildings recreate what was formerly a park with no vehicles and little or no mineral surfaces. To limit the impact of the construction, the three units are distributed on the green property with sufficient spacing after the demolition of the present villa. Each villa, each floor, plays on transparency and mass, combines uninterrupted masonry and gaps consisting of loggias, glazed areas that can be used in summer and winter alike, combining transparent and enameled glass.

Save this picture!
© Inês de Orey
© Inês de Orey
Save this picture!
© Inês de Orey
© Inês de Orey

Each villa, each floorplan combination plays on a view and natural light, catching a glimpse of the other without offering a direct line of sight and provides a unified impression with a catalog raisonné of materialities. The construction uses a single material, rejecting any gimmicks or façade cladding, combining prefabricated and insulating bricks, simply coated with lime plaster. The window frames are in wood – solid, framing and defining the privacy of the living area. – or in metal – for the loggia, minimalist, as open as possible to the light and view. 3 villas between the hill and the lake.

Save this picture!
© Inês de Orey
© Inês de Orey
Save this picture!
© Inês de Orey
© Inês de Orey

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1246 Corsier, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Philippe Meyer Architecte
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "HMC_P198/19 Apartments / Philippe Meyer Architecte" 10 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969696/hmc-p198-19-apartments-philippe-meyer-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream