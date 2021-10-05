We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

Pastrana I House / Pepa Díaz Arquitecta

Pastrana I House / Pepa Díaz Arquitecta

© Juan Sánchez Calventus

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: Pepa Díaz Arquitecta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1324 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Juan Sánchez Calventus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ceramicas Antonio Aleman, Levantina https://www.levantina.com/es/producto/techlam/ Techlam Gran Formato, Weber Saint-Gobain
  • Lead Architect: Pepa Díaz
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus

Text description provided by the architects. The Pastrana I is a refurbishment-extension house intended to retrieve the essence of the Mediterranean Levantine house, set amidst the foothills of Sierra de las Moreras and Malcamino watercourse, in the midst of ploughed fields and dry stone terraces, this house seeks to geometrically represent its origins, without distorting in the distance the landscape in which it stands, concentrating the intervention on it and leaving the rest in a state as unaltered as possible.

© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus

The materialisation has opted for the widespread presence of natural, breathable, and healthy solutions. To this end, the refurbished section recovers the stone from the extension works, where the areas linked to daytime activity are located, while the enlarged section is finished in clay sourced from the area, where the night-time rooms are located. Moreover, the woodwork and the untreated terracotta floor contribute, among other supporting materials, to achieving the most "ecological" habitat conceivable, helping its main dweller detach himself from industrial life.

© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
Elevación 04
Elevación 04
Elevación 04
Section
Section
Section
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus

The house is airtight from the inside. In Summer it does not need air conditioning. In Winter, only a wood cooker is required for the days when temperatures can get harsher. The main purpose is that the house brings the dweller back to the origin, without ornament or decoration – this is the essence of his or her own place.

© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus
© Juan Sánchez Calventus

Project gallery

About this office
Pepa Díaz Arquitecta
Office

