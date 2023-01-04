Submit a Project Advertise
World
Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects

Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects
Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography
© Helenio Barbetta

© Helenio Barbetta

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Dental Clinic, Decoration & Ornament, Healthcare Interiors
Milan, Italy
Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography
© Helenio Barbetta

Text description provided by the architects. The Impress dental clinic concept is aimed at a young audience, which has grown with new technologies, since its offer is based on online treatments that reduce face-to-face visits. From the first moment, Impress looked for a fresh design, that represented the brand and its values, that moved away from the clichés of a dental clinic (white colors, aseptic environment). 

Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Image 18 of 20
Axonometría

The design takes into account the values of Impress and solves the entire program through a single gesture that organizes all the spaces: a single curve runs along the inteior accompanying the turn of the corner, encompassing all the functional spaces towards the interior, and freeing the area in contact with the facade to function as a waiting room or reception, allowing a global view of the interior from the street. 

Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography
© Helenio Barbetta
Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography
© Helenio Barbetta

The curve itself is the abstraction of the Impress logo. In this way, the clinic is represented towards the outside in a very abstract way, since there are no clues about the use of the rooms, and at the same time very theatrical, where red color dyes floors and ceilings, and is repeated in the curtains which subtly enclose the small spaces that function as sales points, also cladded with red carpet on the walls, and with the furniture resolved with MDF boards also colored in red. 

Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Helenio Barbetta
Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography
© Helenio Barbetta

The curve is materialized in pine wood, giving, on the one hand, warmth to the whole, but also material refinement. When entering the cabinets, when crossing the line of the curve in plan, the colors shift, reds turn white and vice versa, highlighting the transition between different ambiences by means of the material code. This is specially outlined in the two dental boxes at both ends, where the wood curve is interrupted and continued by curtains, creating gathering spaces towards the street and treatment spaces towards the interior. This representative and theatrical aspect not in vain refers to Teatro alla Scala in Milano, resolved in the same tones. 

Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Helenio Barbetta

All ceiling elements are rotated 45º, again echoing the corner position; mirrors cladd doors and duplicate the spaces, again adding complexity to the interior spatial experience; the furniture is always red; the dental chairs are red and white… all the elements have been taken care of in detail to reinforce the conceptual and material coherence of the design. The rest of the rooms, more functional, such as dressing rooms, sterilization room, staff room, are resolved in the basement.

Impress Milano Dental Clinic / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Door
© Helenio Barbetta

Project location

Via Benedetto Marcello, 31, 20124 Milan MI, Italy

