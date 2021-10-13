We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Transportation
  4. Namibia
  5. NM Industrial Operations / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda

NM Industrial Operations / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda

Save this project
NM Industrial Operations / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda

© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo© Llewellyn Louw© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Transportation
Walvis Bay, Namibia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo

Text description provided by the architects. The project for an Industrial Operations Building arose from the client's need to implement a series of services to manage various fuel terminals in different African countries. A prototype building is therefore proposed to be adapted, as a system, based on the specific needs and conditions of each terminal. Thus, specific projects were developed in Tanzania, and Namibia, of which only the NM Operations Building was built. The project arises from the typical operation of these plants, which have two differentiated types of users with their programs. Thus, on the one hand, a program is defined with work areas for the terminal's own internal personnel, and on the other hand, for external personnel, such as the tanker transporters.

Save this picture!
© Llewellyn Louw
© Llewellyn Louw
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo

Therefore, a two-sided building is conceived: one accessible only for external personnel and the other only for internal personnel, including offices, laboratories, canteen, etc. Both areas are intertwined creating gaps and courtyards that separate and illuminate both sides. The programmatic units are organized in line, transversally, so that the connection between the different units takes place through an exterior corridor covered by a cantilever that the structure itself generates along the two longitudinal façades. The outdoor circulation and living areas are thus, protected from the sun and rain. Due to the subsoil conditions of the Walvis Bay terminal, the foundation rests directly on the existing ground creating a raised platform that separates the outdoor corridors from the surrounding truck traffic.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo
© Marcelo Ruiz Pardo

At Walvis Bay, construction planning was barely possible. At each site visit, it was necessary to re-specify the materials to be used, as well as certain construction solutions depending on what was available at the time from warehouses in the region that could only be reached by traveling across the Namib Desert.

Save this picture!
© Llewellyn Louw
© Llewellyn Louw

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Walvis Bay, Namibia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationNamibia
Cite: "NM Industrial Operations / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda" [NM operaciones industriales / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda] 13 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969375/nm-industrial-operations-ruiz-pardo-nil-nebreda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream