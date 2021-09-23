We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  MONOD II Office Building / Atelier EGR

MONOD II Office Building / Atelier EGR

MONOD II Office Building / Atelier EGR
© Maxime Delvaux
Pierrelatte, France
  Architects: Atelier EGR
  Area: 1360
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Text description provided by the architects. The project takes place in an industrial park where no planning had been ever done. We locate ourselves in a floating context amid a specific area made of warehouses and offices building, that are also warehouses. We suggest an intervention that arranges the plot with a building that offers a great frontality to the space, whether public or private.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
We imagine it would constitute the first piece of a facade to the industrial park, that might be continued by neighbours. The order that the building imposes stems from its expression: the expression of a rational constructive system beneath the light. Thanks to a subtle combination of form and proportions, the building manages to catch the gravity needed to set the context in order.

© Maxime Delvaux
Therefore, the project goes beyond its private dimension and attempts to play a public role. The emphasis is also on the design of the communal parts. We manage to offer a double-height hall lightened in four directions, affirming its centrality – at the centre of a light cross.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Stairs are reversed on both sides to rotate space. We have tried to conceive a dual-aspect building, from north to south and east to west. In the large dimension, we achieve this with patios that bring about light in the centre and create a series of daylight spaces, taking eyes throughout the whole building.

© Maxime Delvaux
Project location

Address: 26700 Pierrelatte, France

Atelier EGR
"MONOD II Office Building / Atelier EGR" 23 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

