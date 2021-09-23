We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Kozina House / Atelier 111 Architekti

Kozina House / Atelier 111 Architekti

Save this project
Kozina House / Atelier 111 Architekti

© Alex Shoots Buildings© Alex Shoots Buildings© Alex Shoots Buildings© Alex Shoots Buildings+ 57

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Trhové Sviny, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. Our new home was created in a historical part of a small South Bohemian town, which, although neglected, possesses a rather strong atmosphere and potential. The place attracted us from the beginning for its distinctive character and great location. In the narrow sleepy streets, next to the grassy patch of Kozina Square, we are hidden from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding traffic, while only a few steps separate us from the town center with shops, services, and offices, schools, cinema, theater, and railway station.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

We perceive the reconstructed house as an alternative to suburban villas which sometimes disproportionately cut out of our landscape. On a significantly smaller area, we are implementing a building program that includes a sufficiently large living room with an adjoining outdoor terrace, an attic with children's rooms and a playroom, a bedroom with its own bathroom, a garden with fruit trees, two garages spaces and a large workshop with a car lift.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The residential building is created by connecting two neighboring houses. One of them underwent a significant reconstruction at the turn of the millennium, the other one is in a state of disrepair. We are getting rid of the unsuitable modern elements, such as a large dormer with a balcony and plastic windows. Behind brick backing, we discover original stone masonry and small historical fragments which hold value for us.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

We respect the basic shape, scale, and materiality of the original masses. We adjust the internal disposition in an effort to make the building accessible from two sides – for pedestrians from the square and for cars from the opposite side. The large window in the gable of the courtyard facade is an answer to the unique view of the church tower. Views from the interior of the courtyards enrich the overall perception of the space. We intentionally leave the newly created openings minimalistic to create a contrast with the original traditionally divided windows.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier 111 Architekti
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "Kozina House / Atelier 111 Architekti" 23 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968918/kozina-house-atelier-111-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream