We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Desinchá Concept Store / Superlimão

Desinchá Concept Store / Superlimão

Save this project
Desinchá Concept Store / Superlimão

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store, Retail Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Superlimão
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Mapei, Classe A vidros, Detalhe04, Ldarti, Oficina 27, lab 220
  • Architecture Design: Superlimão
  • Lead Architects: Lula Gouveia, Brunna Dourado, Maria Fernanda Elaiuy, Diogo Matsui, Maria Fernanda Bellodi
  • Landscape Design:Teco Paisagismo
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Desinchá trusted Superlimão with the design of its first concept store and the challenge of creating an incredible experience reflecting the brand's vision while also serving as a retail outlet. The small 16 square meter lot in the heart of Oscar Freire Street made this project even more challenging.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

With no room to expand to the sides, the solution was to create an out-of-the-box vertical space that would confuse the senses. The experience starts on the sidewalk with a kinetic facade, which seems basic at first, but slowly reveals itself with subtle movements. About one thousand aluminum leaves hanging inside the concrete screen blocks flicker with the wind, mimicking the crown of a tree and creating infinite different patterns.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

From the outside, it looks like a conventional store; beautiful light-colored wooden shelves display the brand's many products, and a countertop provides support for preparing and tasting the teas. The whole space has plenty of light and lots of plants. It is worth mentioning that all the materials are natural and genuine, just like Desinchá! When entering the store, a wide stairway welcomes visitors on a tour that begins with the ingredients. On the walls, botanical illustrations present the magical herbs of Desinchá.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Little by little, the conventional store transforms into a playful environment. On the second floor, the light source is surprisingly revealed. An arched ceiling made up of more than 50 mirrors reflects the vertical garden and creates a surreal environment, making visitors almost forget that they are just a few meters away from one of the busiest avenues in Latin America.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Apart from the visual effect, the mirrors also serve to reflect sunlight onto a huge cold drip apparatus, created especially for the project.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

This technique uses several borosilicate glass vessels arranged one on top of the other, allowing visitors to see the entire process as they descend the stairs. As if by magic, the sunlight melts the ice, cold water drips into a funnel full of herbs, and this process slowly extracts all the essence and aroma of Desinchá. What's most exciting is that this happens using nothing but the energy of the sun.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Underneath all this narrative, other creative solutions were used to tackle the functional program. Like in the interior of a boat, every little corner was used for storage, equipment, etc. Perhaps the most unusual solution is the location of the bathroom on the upper floor, concealed behind a wooden panel.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

A vending machine was installed on the facade, functioning 24 hours a day, which allows customers to buy Desinchá at any time.

Small size, big experience! Just like the brand's beloved green boxes. This is Superlimão's vision for Desinchá!

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Superlimão
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Desinchá Concept Store / Superlimão" [Loja Desinchá / Superlimão] 30 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968689/desincha-concept-store-superlimao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream