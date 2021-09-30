Desinchá Concept Store / Superlimão

+ 17

Store, Retail Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Superlimão

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 20 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Mapei Classe A vidros , Detalhe04 , Ldarti , Oficina 27 , lab 220 Manufacturers:



Architecture Design: Superlimão

Lead Architects: Lula Gouveia, Brunna Dourado, Maria Fernanda Elaiuy, Diogo Matsui, Maria Fernanda Bellodi

Landscape Design: Teco Paisagismo

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Desinchá trusted Superlimão with the design of its first concept store and the challenge of creating an incredible experience reflecting the brand's vision while also serving as a retail outlet. The small 16 square meter lot in the heart of Oscar Freire Street made this project even more challenging.

With no room to expand to the sides, the solution was to create an out-of-the-box vertical space that would confuse the senses. The experience starts on the sidewalk with a kinetic facade, which seems basic at first, but slowly reveals itself with subtle movements. About one thousand aluminum leaves hanging inside the concrete screen blocks flicker with the wind, mimicking the crown of a tree and creating infinite different patterns.

From the outside, it looks like a conventional store; beautiful light-colored wooden shelves display the brand's many products, and a countertop provides support for preparing and tasting the teas. The whole space has plenty of light and lots of plants. It is worth mentioning that all the materials are natural and genuine, just like Desinchá! When entering the store, a wide stairway welcomes visitors on a tour that begins with the ingredients. On the walls, botanical illustrations present the magical herbs of Desinchá.

Little by little, the conventional store transforms into a playful environment. On the second floor, the light source is surprisingly revealed. An arched ceiling made up of more than 50 mirrors reflects the vertical garden and creates a surreal environment, making visitors almost forget that they are just a few meters away from one of the busiest avenues in Latin America.

Apart from the visual effect, the mirrors also serve to reflect sunlight onto a huge cold drip apparatus, created especially for the project.

This technique uses several borosilicate glass vessels arranged one on top of the other, allowing visitors to see the entire process as they descend the stairs. As if by magic, the sunlight melts the ice, cold water drips into a funnel full of herbs, and this process slowly extracts all the essence and aroma of Desinchá. What's most exciting is that this happens using nothing but the energy of the sun.

Underneath all this narrative, other creative solutions were used to tackle the functional program. Like in the interior of a boat, every little corner was used for storage, equipment, etc. Perhaps the most unusual solution is the location of the bathroom on the upper floor, concealed behind a wooden panel.

A vending machine was installed on the facade, functioning 24 hours a day, which allows customers to buy Desinchá at any time.

Small size, big experience! Just like the brand's beloved green boxes. This is Superlimão's vision for Desinchá!