Gulao Tea Alcove / Aether Architects

Save this picture! west water view. Image © Racol Creative

Save this picture! northwest pier view. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in Sanxingtang Village, Gulao Water Town, Guangdong Province, the main function of the building is to provide a public space for afternoon tea or leisure gatherings.

Save this picture! south side. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

Gulao Water Town has its unique regional texture, the ponds and houses present a regular and free intertwined network landform，although this interpenetrating organic state is man-made, it looks like nature that has existed since ancient times. In the use of land, people here leave more proportion for the pond, and the construction of houses keeps the space comfort while minimizing the ground occupation as much as possible.

Save this picture! southwest terrace. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

The new building design hopes to continue the local frugality of space without losing the characteristics of intimate and comfortable body scale. Therefore, the design of the building absorbs and adopts the scale (Multiples of about 1 meter) of various public spaces (village paths, water bridges, bridge platforms, etc.) here as the basic scale modulus, and based on the relationship between the plants in the site and the movement of people, a free-flowing volume is derived although it is a standardized grid.

Save this picture! north interior. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

The fish pond, the house on the pier and the sky constitutes the unique three-dimensional landscape here: the nature between the houses, the interpenetrating of ponds and houses, the interaction of light and color between the water surface and the sky, etc. form a living space which the scenery exists in the whole or part. In order to continue this spatial feature, we design a building without facade to promote the intimate connection between the interior and exterior spaces of the building; The structural column is also used as an element to subdivide the external scenes under the premise of satisfying the building's stress, as to try to introduce the landscape relationship of multi-layer stacking and penetration into the building in the horizontal dimension;

Save this picture! west interior. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

At the same time, through the hollowing out of the floor and the texture of the ceiling material, the multi-layered scenery effect is further superimposed in the vertical dimension. In this way we hoped that the multi-dimensional landscape phenomenon of the daily space here can be continued in a contemporary architectural way then dialogue and coexistence with the local.

Save this picture! roof view. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

Save this picture! southeast bamboo grove. Image Courtesy of Aether Architects

Finally, in order to reduce the possession of the earth, the building was raised above the grass, and the edge of the raised building also forms a platform for sitting on. we hope that the new building can present a multi-faceted function, people can freely choose the floor of the building, soft inflatable cushions, ergonomic chairs or the grass surrounding the building as their resting place, and through the space created by the building to put people in a comfortable environment surrounded by scenery.