ASTRA Flag Shop / BDD DESIGN

+ 25

Design Team: Xiaoying Xie, LEW, Min Gao, Hongjia Lu

The Client: Chongqing Duoba Hotel Management Co. LTD

City: Chongqing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hidden in the top of Tower A (25F) of The Imperial Capital Building, ASTRA Xingcui is an unique curved glass building in Yuzhong district, resembling a shipping sail, with innate mysterious temperament and romantic style. The entrance of the first floor of the building is very low-key, through the safety gate, take the elevator to the 24th floor, the sky light down through the spiral ladder hole, along the direction of the light, you can "board the ship", and sail.

Chongqing's sunshine is full of violent color, direct, with hot penetration, with the help of curtain wall with film insulation attached to avoid hotness, "sail" under soft light, curtain shade to keep out of sunshine, green plants to fade the heat, and punching plate filter on the hot...Multiple "filters" reshape the harmony between man and light.

There are not many seats but with various postures. Round the bar, in the curtains, under the eaves, in the attic, sitting in rows or alone; Overlook city scene nearby the river and look up to see sky stars. Overlook the city skyline, with quietness in the heart, anywhere is good for sitting.

Original Astra Elf, the emissary of Per aspera ad astra, in abstract and quirky shape, fired from black terra cotta, with both ancient thickness feeling, but also sci-fi mystery.

In the CBD business district, there is no lack of manicured lawns and hedges, orderly, rules and regulations under the law. Wild weed and wasteland are free, disorderly, released, won't wild flowers and plants more interesting for you to take a wine and look?