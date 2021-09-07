Rémy Martin Office Building / INCA Architectes

+ 44

Text description provided by the architects. 1 – To accompany the change

The creation of a new administrative centre of the age-old House of Cognac Rémy Martin is not only a simple gathering of tertiary buildings but a real working space where notions of well-being at work , quality of ambiance and atmosphere are in harmony with the values of excellence of the brand.

The aim is to create a new building of more than 5000 sq. meters of offices in open-spaces and collective spaces which will shelter 130 employees working currently in the historical buildings of the House in the city centre of Cognac. It’s also a real accompanying to change.

Inca architects are specialized in the improvement and new qualification of remarkable big sites, listed historical monuments, UNESCO sites as well as natural sites … Our mission for the Rémy Martin House (Maison Rémy Martin) was different because we were taking up an industrial site of bottling. Our mission was to transform the big tarmac car park and a few precarious industrial buildings. Before conceiving the building, we have hence imagined a big landscaped park.

2- Give sense and value to the edifice

Landscape, light, nature, history were precious sources of inspiration to give a meaning to this edifice in the respect of the Rémy Martin’s House : The link with heritage and history, the sense to nature, the improvement of men and skills, a sense of family and a sustainable innovation.

To conceive the form, we have picked up the types and proportions of the historical wine cellars which are huge storage buildings and we have re-interpreted the materiality of the Charente stone in a very contemporary way.

The project is organized with two rectilinear big buildings , hosting all functions : reception, offices, meeting rooms, restaurant, sports hall, personnel premises. These are connected by canopies, footbridges and pavilions which define a succession of parvis, courtyard, patio and garden. The idea being a soft transition : from public spaces to spaces dedicated to co-workers.

3- A building which favors contemplation

The idea of promenade, of landscape was our common thread, the aim was to re-create inside a place to live in and roam, where everything is meant to send back to the outside : views, compositions, courses, conviviality spaces, placed at the heart of the central place and enclosed gardens.

Light is an essential component in this project. Light glazings express all the luminous and attractive variations by offering wide views on the park and the inner gardens. The opaque parts are covered with enameled glass in order to obtain reflection and continuity effects with the light glazings on the whole frontages. The reflecting glazings of the footbridges and bow-windows bring light as well as an optimal solar protection.

At night, the building illuminates, revealing all its richness and inner warmth. Hence, either you are a visitor or a co-coworker, the building offers an adaptable and evolving experience along days, activities and seasons.