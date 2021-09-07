Anoka Apart Hotel Boutique / AM Arquitectura

+ 29

Hotels • Frutillar, Chile Architects: AM Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 376 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arauco , Archicad , Cubiertas Nacionales , MK , Topwood



Lead Architect: Rodrigo Araya Manzanares

Design Team: Alexandra Walzer Kuncar

Engineering: Sebastián Reyes Parancán

Builder: Ruperto Pineda Cabello

Lighting: Katerina Jofré

City: Frutillar

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Anoka, from the Yaghan language, meaning moon, is an Apart Hotel located at the “Typical area” of Frutillar Bajo, Lagos Region, Chile. It’s situated in between the urban area and the part of the hillside.

Located in front of Llanquihue Lake, the “Typical area” of Frutillar is characterized by its heritage architectural richness, promoting the conservation of the traditional buildings. Some building typologies are recovered which involve shapes, heights, ornamentations, levels, and characteristic elements, such as the homogeneity of materials, separated housing, and front yards.

Anoka is located at an irregular-triangular shape land with a slight slope that defines a plateau over which it’s located the construction. It reinterprets the “Simple with bay window” Heritage Typology, with a regular morphology, simple roof with balconies and small bays.

An important part of Frutillar’s identity is the strong relation of their buildings with the natural surroundings (Lake and Volcanoes). Thus, one of the criteria for the intervention was to raise the building over the plot through the pillars like inverted pyramids, providing more altitude so that all the rooms of the hostelry have a view to the Llanquihue Lake and Osorno Volcano.

It’s proposed a mixed structure composed of partition walls of traditional joinery with metallic reinforcement, while the lining recovers predominant materials used in the traditional zone buildings: wood interior and steel exterior with a wood emphasis on separating walls, hallways, and balconies that bring out a contemporary expression of materials’ use.

The ten rooms are pointed towards the North counting with balconies that bind together with the city and the natural surroundings. The second-level rooms count with mansards or habitable skylights, while the room accesses is through a corridor or covered gallery that protects from rain utilizing a wood lattice skin that allows light to enter.