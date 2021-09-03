We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Brazil
  5. Itaipava Clinic / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

Itaipava Clinic / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

Save this project
Itaipava Clinic / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

© MCA Estúdio© MCA Estúdio© MCA Estúdio© MCA Estúdio+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Clinic, Adaptive Reuse
Itaipava, Brazil
  • Architects: Diego Raposo + Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Casa e Forma, Construvidros, Pátio, Roger Interiores
  • Architect In Charge:Manuela Simas de Oliveira
  • Project Team:Diego Raposo, Manuela Simas, Johan Santos, Pedro Theobald e Ana Luiza Parente
  • Client:Maria Alice Flora
  • City:Itaipava
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. This project transformed a charming house into an aesthetic clinic. The Clinic is located in Itaipava, the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

The project's challenge was to create a place where the patient could feel comfortable and calm, as if he were at home, reconciling a program of need that included a complex system of care rooms, procedures, payment, a course area, and circulation that privileges the privacy of patients.

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

We proposed to the client that we maintain the characteristics of the house and reinforce the feeling of comfort and connection. In the process of developing and creating the project, we sought to imagine the feeling of waiting, the discomfort of the procedure, and the fear that patients may feel when undergoing procedures. It was by thinking about these emotions that we created an atmosphere that brought calm and warmth.

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

We use a more informal, clean, and minimalist language, we focus on the use of natural materials such as linen, leather, and wood in furniture and decoration and on white for walls and window frames, while on the floor we opted for white burnt cement, elements that favor relaxation and disconnection.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The connection with nature is made through the large openings of doors and windows that bring a lot of natural light into the clinic.

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

In the procedure rooms, the minimalist and simple language favors the focus on the internal look and self-care.

The result is a clinic where the protagonist is the patient and their well-being.

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Itaipava, Petrópolis - RJ, 25730-775, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Diego Raposo + Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBrazil
Cite: "Itaipava Clinic / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos" [Clínica Itaipava / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos] 03 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967825/itaipava-clinic-diego-raposo-plus-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream