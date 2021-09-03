Itaipava Clinic / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

+ 13

Architect In Charge: Manuela Simas de Oliveira

Project Team: Diego Raposo, Manuela Simas, Johan Santos, Pedro Theobald e Ana Luiza Parente

Client: Maria Alice Flora

City: Itaipava

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This project transformed a charming house into an aesthetic clinic. The Clinic is located in Itaipava, the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The project's challenge was to create a place where the patient could feel comfortable and calm, as if he were at home, reconciling a program of need that included a complex system of care rooms, procedures, payment, a course area, and circulation that privileges the privacy of patients.

We proposed to the client that we maintain the characteristics of the house and reinforce the feeling of comfort and connection. In the process of developing and creating the project, we sought to imagine the feeling of waiting, the discomfort of the procedure, and the fear that patients may feel when undergoing procedures. It was by thinking about these emotions that we created an atmosphere that brought calm and warmth.

We use a more informal, clean, and minimalist language, we focus on the use of natural materials such as linen, leather, and wood in furniture and decoration and on white for walls and window frames, while on the floor we opted for white burnt cement, elements that favor relaxation and disconnection.

The connection with nature is made through the large openings of doors and windows that bring a lot of natural light into the clinic.

In the procedure rooms, the minimalist and simple language favors the focus on the internal look and self-care.

The result is a clinic where the protagonist is the patient and their well-being.