We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Kennebec Lakehouse / Zerafa Studio

Kennebec Lakehouse / Zerafa Studio

Save this project
Kennebec Lakehouse / Zerafa Studio

© Tom Arban© Tom Arban© Tom Arban© Tom Arban+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Arden, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

Text description provided by the architects. Kennebec Lakehouse is a year-round vacation home located on Kennebec Lake, a finger-lake in Arden Ontario. The 2.8-acre site is defined by its dramatic topography, sloping down from the roadway to the south to Kennebec Lake from south to north. The site is densely wooded with a mix of deciduous and coniferous trees and features a prominently exposed rock ledge extending the full width of the property parallel to the shoreline. By locating the house on the lake-side of this ledge, we are able to build a 2 level house with a partially exposed lower level to create a walkout with minimal excavation.

Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

Programmatically, the house is defined by two distinct zones, the house proper on the main level, clad in ship-lap cedar siding, and a lower poured-in-place concrete volume containing service space, a recreational room, and a guest suite. The simple rectangular plan is oriented in an east-west direction along the exposed rock ledge to exploit the uninterrupted lake views to the north and maximize privacy from adjacent properties. Glazing is mostly limited to both levels of this northern facade.

Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

The plan is organized around the central common space containing the entry foyer, living room, kitchen, and dining areas in a large column-free space. Bedrooms are located at either end of this space and are oriented towards the lake views along the north facade. 

Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Save this picture!
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

The house features a moderately-sloped gable roof with deep overhangs to provide protection for the long north and south facades. On the lakeside, this overhang sponsors an extended flat roof- a canopy to provide partial cover for a substantial main level deck and barbecue station. The barbecue station is housed in a concrete tower that is the primary deck and canopy support. The upper volume is clad in ship-lap western red cedar siding, stained a dark charcoal grey to help the house recede into the wooded site and feature minimally from the lake.

Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

Lakehouse has been designed to exceed the latest SB-12 energy performance criteria, with exceptionally high R-values for the roof, wall, and slab assemblies, airtightness considerations, advanced rain-screen wall assemblies and Alumilex high-performance triple-glazed aluminum windows and doors with argon filled IGU units with Dbl- low-E coatings. 

Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Zerafa Studio
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Kennebec Lakehouse / Zerafa Studio" 02 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967787/kennebec-lakehouse-zerafa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream