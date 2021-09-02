Interlagos House / Arquitetura Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade

+ 23

Architects In Charge: Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade

Project Team: Carolina Bitencourt, Ingrid Aragão, Edvaldo Netto, Lara Gama

Engineering: ENG Construções

Landscape Design: Carla Oldenburg

Lighting Design: Magali Santana

Metallic Structure: Clóvis Negrão

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The intention was to create a “paradise” within the paradise that is the Interlagos Condominium, where the new construction would be the link between the gardens, the canal, and the leisure facilities, with a lot of comfort and personality.

On a plot of 2,600m2, the new construction of 1550m2 was divided into modules and its facades marked by its corten steel walkways, plank roofs, and palm fiber linings. Floors and coverings are entirely in Limestone Mocca, traditional materials, but used with the invention.

The house is organized around minimalist but not monotonous landscaping and invites at all times, residents and visitors to contemplate the canal that borders the entire lot.

The main module houses 02 guest suites on the ground floor, living room, kitchen, and service area, not to mention the veranda covered by green-covered walkways. On the upper floor, a master suite, office, and a library. Another 03 modules house a movie theater, gourmet space, and 6 more independent suites.

The closures were designed on wooden pallets and are proportional to the different heights of the house, and they open or close completely, depending on their use, time of day, or seasons of the year.

The decor is equally modern, where a discreet and very chic composition, composed of essentially Brazilian pieces, creates an air of “Bossa Praiana”. At night, the continuity and spatial arrangement create new situations, and the lighting filtered through the wooden shutters creates the atmosphere of a romance film. What also draws attention is the care taken with the construction detail, with all the project's recesses exhaustively designed by the architects and their team, a work that can be seen in the finished house.