We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mystical Installation at the Zurich Design Biennale 2021 Invades the City's Old Botanical Garden

Mystical Installation at the Zurich Design Biennale 2021 Invades the City's Old Botanical Garden

Save this article
Mystical Installation at the Zurich Design Biennale 2021 Invades the City's Old Botanical Garden

Design consultancy office AUTHOS and Swiss multidisciplinary Interactive Designer Stella Speziali have collaborated to create a unique spatial intervention at the Zurich Design Biennale 2021. Titled NEBULOSUS, the installation uses mist and augmented reality as an immersive and intangible 'structure' that changes the spatial boundary of Zurich's botanical garden and creates and explorative experience for visitors.

Courtesy of AUTHOSCourtesy of AUTHOSCourtesy of AUTHOSCourtesy of AUTHOS+ 16

The mist flows over 50 square-meters of the garden's lush vegetation, relying on each's moments environmental conditions to define its boundaries and appearance. Throughout the day, the installation appears as soft clouds of vapor in constant motion. During the night however, the mist is transformed into a digital spectacle, with the help of project mapping, creating a matrix of shaded lines, angles, and dazzling shapes that correspond to visitors’ movements.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUTHOS
Courtesy of AUTHOS
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUTHOS
Courtesy of AUTHOS

Beyond its mystical presence, the unpredictability of NEBOLOSUS highlights the importance of climate change and controlling the environment. The pavilion is open to visitors until the 5th of September free of charge, with a special augmented reality display on the 4th of September. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUTHOS
Courtesy of AUTHOS

The third edition of the Zurich Design Biennale explores the theme of "CLASH", answering questions such as "are analogue and digital in conflict? What creative potential lies in cultural differences? How do expectations and reality meet? And at what point does the natural become artificial?" The exhibition is running from August 12th until September 5th in Zurich's botanical garden, and features installations by local artists and designers.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUTHOS
Courtesy of AUTHOS

The Design Biennale was initiated by the Verein Freundeskreis Design Association, with the purpose of highlighting Swiss design to stimulate critical debates and to identify new issues of conflict between culture and economics, strengthening the cultural relevance of design.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Mystical Installation at the Zurich Design Biennale 2021 Invades the City's Old Botanical Garden" 30 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967623/mystical-installation-at-the-zurich-design-biennale-2021-redefines-the-citys-old-botanical-garden> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream