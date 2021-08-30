Secret Garden / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

+ 19

Project Team: Diego Raposo, Manuela Simas, Jhorran Santos, Pedro Theobald e Ana Luiza Parente

Client: CASACOR RJ 2021

Landscaping: Jone Quinan Paisagismo

Collaborators: Fernando Medeiros, Isabel Cristina Rocha, Jone Quinan, Joyce Schwartz, Marcelo Verdugo, Nicolas Novak, Priscila Raposo, Rogério Noel

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This installation of ephemeral architecture was conceived thinking in the context of the pandemic we have been living since 2020, how much our lives were impacted, we started to live inside our own bubbles, frightened by the idea of them being permeable. Taking these feelings as a starting point, we idealize our own bubbles, a space that reminds us of what is dear, precious, and connects us with what is essential and with nature.

Ephemeral and playful, we create a perfect environment to escape from the big cities and enjoy a moment in the countryside, inflatable bubbles, with a diameter between 3-4 meters, that adapt to the terrain and allow the creation and configuration of spaces in a natural and organic way.

The implementation of the project was designed to make the most of the existing vegetation, reducing interference on the site. We use a construction method with low environmental impact, respecting nature. When choosing furniture, we prioritize the use of natural materials and fibers in furniture, fabrics, and rugs, creating an environment that mimics its surroundings, totally immersed in nature.

Nature is shelter.

It's the host.

It's protection.

It's connecting with the beauty and disconnecting from the outside world.

It is refuge and contemplation.

And our bubble is an invitation.

To stay in nature.

To take advantage of the ephemeral, portable and replicable.

This one.

But it can go wherever your imagination wants.

For as long as you want to stay...

It's a private universe.

It's a window on the world – everyone.

Enter without knocking.