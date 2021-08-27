Boloteca Store / Mana arquitetura

+ 18

Architect In Charge: Ana Carolina de Siqueira / Mana Arquitetura

Project Team: Carla de Souza Campos / Mana Arquitetura

Client: Boloteca

Landscape Design: Flor e Forma

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Pinheiros neighbourhood in São Paulo, Brazil, Boloteca is a young entrepreneur’s business, specialized in selling cakes.

The premisse for this renovation was to translate the brand’s new identity and it’s core values, among which the praise of simple moments, like sharing a cake slice with friends and loved ones.

The project had to be executed in only ten days, so materials like the reclaimed vintage tiles and the hand-made texture applied to the walls and cake display and the cement overlay on the floor were chosen considering both their texture but also how they would impact the ten-day schedule.

The plate wall was designed with vintage pieces found in nearby thrift shops - commonly found in the area.