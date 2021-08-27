We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Boloteca Store / Mana arquitetura

Boloteca Store / Mana arquitetura

© Carolina Lacaz

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Mana arquitetura
  Area:  18
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AL Serralheria, Cemitério dos Azulejos, Marcenaria gloriosa, Protecnica
  Architect In Charge:Ana Carolina de Siqueira / Mana Arquitetura
  Project Team:Carla de Souza Campos / Mana Arquitetura
  Client:Boloteca
  Landscape Design:Flor e Forma
  City:São Paulo
  Country:Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Pinheiros neighbourhood in São Paulo, Brazil, Boloteca is a young entrepreneur’s business, specialized in selling cakes. 

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The premisse for this renovation was to translate the brand’s new identity and it’s core values, among which the praise of simple moments, like sharing a cake slice with friends and loved ones.

© Carolina Lacaz
Section
Section
© Carolina Lacaz

The project had to be executed in only ten days, so materials like the reclaimed vintage tiles and the hand-made texture applied to the walls and cake display and the cement overlay on the floor were chosen considering both their texture but also how they would impact the ten-day schedule.

© Carolina Lacaz

The plate wall was designed with vintage pieces found in nearby thrift shops - commonly found in the area.

© Carolina Lacaz

Project location

Address:R. Fradique Coutinho, 614 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05416-000, Brazil

Mana arquitetura
Office

"Boloteca Store / Mana arquitetura" [Loja Boloteca / Mana arquitetura] 27 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

