Complejo habitacional y comercial Camellia / Estudio I LZ

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Retail

Design Team: Ana Laura Rivas, Guadalupe Navarro, Josefina Nevado Funes, Antonella Persico, Paloma Pringles, Francisco Artigas, Florencia Sanchez Bono, Emilia Bonetti, Francisca Rosa, Celeste Miret, Agostina Tavella, Mariano Villafañe

City: Villa Allende

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Camellia is a residential and commercial complex of 6 houses with 2 bedrooms and a commercial area. On a 600 sqm plot located north of the central area of the city of Villa Allende. In a urban environment in constant renovation and mostly residential, its location is privileged due to its proximity to service infrastructure and shops in the city. The housing units have 65 sqm and are developed on two floors, on the upper floor the private area with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, and the ground floor contains the social area, kitchen, living room, toilet and expansion to the front and rear courtyards.