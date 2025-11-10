Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Complejo habitacional y comercial Camellia / Estudio I LZ

Complejo habitacional y comercial Camellia / Estudio I LZ

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Retail
Villa Allende, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio I LZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Masisa, Ariston, Blangino, Cerámica Santiago, Deca, Ducasse, FV, Jhonson, Piazze, Procor Group, Trimble Navigation, ferrum
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Lorenzo
  • Design Team: Ana Laura Rivas, Guadalupe Navarro, Josefina Nevado Funes, Antonella Persico, Paloma Pringles, Francisco Artigas, Florencia Sanchez Bono, Emilia Bonetti, Francisca Rosa, Celeste Miret, Agostina Tavella, Mariano Villafañe
  • City: Villa Allende
  • Country: Argentina
Complejo habitacional y comercial Camellia / Estudio I LZ - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Camellia is a residential and commercial complex of 6 houses with 2 bedrooms and a commercial area. On a 600 sqm plot located north of the central area of the city of Villa Allende. In a urban environment in constant renovation and mostly residential, its location is privileged due to its proximity to service infrastructure and shops in the city. The housing units have 65 sqm and are developed on two floors, on the upper floor the private area with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, and the ground floor contains the social area, kitchen, living room, toilet and expansion to the front and rear courtyards.

Project gallery

Cite: "Complejo habitacional y comercial Camellia / Estudio I LZ" [Complejo habitacional y comercial Camellia / Estudio I LZ] 10 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967368/complejo-habitacional-y-comercial-camellia-estudio-i-lz> ISSN 0719-8884

