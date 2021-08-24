Baltmannsweiler Town Hall / ZOLL Architekten Stadtplaner

+ 32

Client: Gemeinde Baltmannsweiler

Project Team: T.-P. Zoll, M. Konzi, D. Overhoff, R. Duffner, P. Zoll, M. Kronz

City: Baltmannsweiler

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new town hall, which is a modern building, due to its importance, fits in with appropriate dominance in the urban environment. The scale of the surrounding building structure, which is shaped by the local area, is preserved and the newly formulated room edges structure the adjoining streets and plazas.

The passage through the town is designed as a street space at the level of the New Town Hall, through the newly formulated, distinctive corner of the town hall building, which protrudes to the south. The main facade of the town hall will in the future be oriented towards the main entrance to the future market square and will form the eastern border of the new market square. The market square is being given a new geometry, including the formerly built-up northwest corner on Esslinger Strasse and the confluence with Kirchstrasse. The multifunctional space is suitable for events and celebrations and serves as a parking lot when there are no events.

The town hall shows itself confidently as a monolithic solitaire. The differently cut facade openings reveal the importance of the functions behind them. The heart of the building, the council chamber, is clearly defined by a two-storey glazing element facing the market square. Floor-to-ceiling glazing on the ground floor ensures transparency and ensures that the administration is close to the people.

Ground Floor. A recessed glass facade in the entrance area creates a sufficiently dimensioned canopy in front of the main entrance. The foyer is the central point of contact and is spacious and open. The citizen's office with its attractive waiting area is located in the northwest area, separated by a glass wall. A free-standing, elegant steel staircase in front of a massive supply core with an elevator and sanitary areas connects the floors with one another and forms an exciting central stairwell that is supplied with daylight by 3 skylights.

First Floor. Generous openings in the facade ensure sufficient daylight and open up views of the street. The two-storey council hall, which faces the market square, is the centerpiece of the town hall. The wedding room - oriented to the southwest - can be connected to the council chamber via a mobile partition, if required. The office of the mayor and the local building authority, tea kitchen, chair storage and registry complement the functions on the upper floor.

Top Floor. In addition to the airspace of the council chamber, the office space is located on the top floor. Areas for the treasury and the municipal treasury, as well as an attractive lounge area with a roof terrace for the administrative staff.

Materials. The facade of the building is characterized by the exciting alternation of large glass surfaces, standing window elements, and closed facade surfaces with clinker masonry. Thanks to the generous glass surfaces, the special uses behind it such as the council hall, wedding room, citizens' office, or foyer are clearly visible in the facade. The standing window elements of the office and ancillary rooms lead to a strict structure of the remaining facade areas and contrast with the generous glass areas of the special uses.

The clinker brick of the facade surfaces extends over the soffit of the canopy into the foyer and, as the wall cladding of the massive supply core, is continued in the interior behind the white steel stairs. Large-scale wall cladding made of oak, white painted steel railings, perforated plasterboard ceilings, and glass partition walls, together with the Jurassic lime flooring in the foyer and the access areas, create an elegant atmosphere that is appropriate for use.