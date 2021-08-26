We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Hawthorn House / Kennedy Nolan Architects

Hawthorn House / Kennedy Nolan Architects

Save this project
Hawthorn House / Kennedy Nolan Architects

© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Extension
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: Kennedy Nolan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  895
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Derek Swalwell
  • Lead Architects: Rachel Nolan, Patrick Kennedy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Our work on 10-12 Kooyongkoot Road Hawthorn is just the latest in an extensive and diverse range of architectural assaults visited upon this grand old dame. We believe that the particular significance of the house is as an unusual hybrid with more than one heritage expression of great value.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

It began life as a polychrome Victorian villa built in local Hawthorn bricks but it appears that there were subsequent additions in later Victorian styles and a major overhaul in a patriotic Australian version of Edwardian or Arts and Crafts style. The taxonomy can’t be precise because the house is clearly the idiosyncratic result of a fevered imagination untroubled by notions of stylistic correctness. More recent work on the house was carried out in abject reproduction but happily, the majority of the valuable history of this house was preserved when we started our work.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

In terms of an approach to heritage, our aspiration was to balance the architectural imperative of re-presenting the sprawling house as a cohesive, integrated whole against maintaining the legibility of the various iterations of the house. Our method was first to edit – removing the reproduction Edwardian garage at the front of the house as well as a compromised fabric at the rear of the house. New fabric was generated through interpretation – finding a contemporary expression visually compatible with the heritage fabric but avoiding anything completely passive – we wanted to tell a story about the heritage so that it made you “see” some of the interesting elements of the heritage styles.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The most prominent element we designed was the gym studio (which also serves as an entrance to a six-car underground garage). We identified the significance of polychromatic brickwork in the existing house, so we applied it as a plane (rather than secondary decoration). The entry to the car lift is clad in a quilted copper panel –reducing the material to an abstract surface, referencing patterning in the slate roof in a material closely associated with heritage fabric. The effect is to de-emphasize what is essentially a garage door and instead present composition of heritage “samples”.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The new pavilion at the rear of the house is deeply sequestered in the site – our strategy to provide the maximum opportunity for perceiving the heritage fabric in garden surrounds thus maintaining the ideal of the Victorian/Edwardian suburban garden villa. The formal exposition of the new pavilion also aims to amplify an understanding of existing fabric. The original monumental monitor roof in the kitchen – potentially originally a billiards room - has been appropriated and multiplied into four monitors – the juxtaposition making a commentary on the original.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The individual rooves are clad in slate and simplified in form to emphasize the abstraction of the original gesture. Investigation of this quite frankly vast house will reveal a consistent approach to identifying and revealing heritage fabric through abstraction and transformation – changing scale, repeating, isolating, re-framing. This is evident from the large formal elements identified here down to window fenestration and joinery detailing.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kennedy Nolan Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionAustralia
Cite: "Hawthorn House / Kennedy Nolan Architects" 26 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967270/hawthorn-house-kennedy-nolan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream