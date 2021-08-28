A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects

+ 27

City: Sharjah

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. We embarked on a journey to redefine simplicity and minimalism. Various parameters lead the concept of our design, from the choice of material to the integration of vegetation and light. We have worked on this project inside out, sculpting spaces according to form and function while allowing each material to create the requested atmosphere.

The villa spreads on three stories, offering different experiences with its surrounding environment. The ground floor expands to the outdoor pool and garden. It also hugs green lushes and trees adopting them as part of the house. One large marble slab covers the floor with levitated burn walnut elements dividing the different spaces. Furniture items are delicately placed benefiting from natural views and proper daylight.

The first floor follows the same logic as the ground floor in terms of light penetration and horizontal circulation, while offering more privacy through warmer flooring and wood cladding. Spaces of the second floor connect with the lower level through double-height spaces and passages. They also overlook the garden and the pool below.

From the main entrance, a disruption of the marble slab links the ground floor to the basement. A clear change of material and disconnection and light give the basement a different feel and atmosphere. A home playground designed to suit the clients’ needs and hobbies. The bar, home theater, gym, and playroom are crafted and designed for leisure and entertainment.