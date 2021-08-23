We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Tasmanian House / Atelier Jiri Lev

Tasmanian House / Atelier Jiri Lev

Save this project
Tasmanian House / Atelier Jiri Lev

© Sasha Lev© Sasha Lev© Sasha Lev© Sasha Lev+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Australia
  • Architects: Atelier Jiri Lev
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  26
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sasha Lev
  • Lead Architect: Jiri Lev
  • General Contractor :TimberWorld
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev

Text description provided by the architects. Australia, like most of the world, is in the midst of housing and environmental crises. The Tasmanian House is an attempt to address contemporary problems with a combination of traditional and innovative approaches.

Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev

The core of the building’s design is the notion of locality, regionality, and “Tasmanianness”. The design language of this modest private residence represents a contemporary interpretation of what the architect believes to be the most beautiful and appropriate of Tasmanian precedents: the Georgian period vernacular. 

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

To the maximum extent possible the building utilises raw, untreated and locally sourced materials, such as sustainably sourced native and plantation timbers or sheep wool insulation. Paints and chemical treatments were avoided entirely. The use of synthetic materials was minimised to bare compliance with the Australian Building Code. If furniture and few other components are removed, the building can freely decompose and eventually become a certifiable organic garden.

Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev

This small cabin represents the first phase of a larger pavilion house, designed to exist comfortably either as one or two independent residential units: a studio and a two bedroom family home, each opening into its own private garden. The units will be connected with a partly glazed cloister, also serving as a wind break and visual screen.

Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev

The project was built commercially at cost equivalent to a budget off-the-shelf house, reflecting typical Tasmanian inventiveness and ability to make the most out of quite a little.

Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev
Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev

The building demonstrates the ability of the island state to be wholly self-sufficient in bulk construction materials and it serves as an easily replicable prototype of an affordable, debt-free, locally sourced, and delivered housing model.

Save this picture!
© Sasha Lev
© Sasha Lev

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Jiri Lev
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Tasmanian House / Atelier Jiri Lev" 23 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967211/tasmanian-house-atelier-jiri-lev> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream