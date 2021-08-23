We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. Norwell Public Library / Oudens Ello Architecture

Norwell Public Library / Oudens Ello Architecture

Save this project
Norwell Public Library / Oudens Ello Architecture

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library
Norwell, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The recently completed Norwell Public Library is situated on a large, heavily wooded, wetland property, remote from the town’s commercial and civic centers. Unlike its urban and suburban counterparts which respond to their respective fabric, this building lacks the context of nearby buildings, but the natural beauty of the site provides ample inspiration for an appropriate architectural response. As public libraries are transforming from centers of information into centers of culture, this building was designed to be an accessible, approachable, and welcoming center of community life, engagement, enjoyment, and enrichment.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

The single-story building’s three wings – adult, children, and community – organized around a central courtyard garden were designed to maximize natural light and views and to facilitate patron wayfinding and staff supervision by a general openness. The change in scale from the intimate courtyard and modest height lobby to the generous reading rooms, gesturing outwards to the site, creates an intentionally delayed enjoyment of views to the vast surrounding woods.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Designed with flexibility in mind, one wing of the building is accessible for after-hours community use while the rest of the library is secured. An emergency generator provides partial power allowing the library to serve as a cooling/warming center for the community during outages. The exposed mass timber structure, comprised of glulam beams and columns and timber roof decking, connects the library to its wooded setting and brings a sense of warmth to the interior.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

The exterior material palette is a combination of regional and rapidly renewable materials, primarily Vermont slate shingles and cedar cladding. Slate was chosen as the primary wall cladding on elevations facing the woods for its durability and moisture resistance, and its green color complements the natural setting. The library‘s expansive windows provide ample daylight, and thoughtful connections to the outdoors include two reading porches that allow patrons to experience and enjoy the outdoor setting.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Given the sensitive wetland location, stormwater management and wetland protection/enhancement were major design considerations. Great efforts were made in collaboration with the local Conservation Commission to balance new disturbance against restored wetland. Large parking lot bio-retention swales (all with native drought-tolerant plants) and the building’s central garden collecting rainwater from the inward sloping roofs serve to filter runoff and slow its eventual release into the surrounding wetlands.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Other sustainable features include daylight sensors for automatic dimming of lighting, reducing the building’s interior lighting load by 22%. A high efficiency, all-electric, heat recovery, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) HVAC system coupled with a tight building thermal envelope achieves a 35% reduction in energy use over the baseline, and low-flow plumbing fixtures reduce indoor water use by 28%. The library is anticipating LEED Silver certification.

Save this picture!
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Norwell, Massachusetts 02061, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oudens Ello Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryUnited States
Cite: "Norwell Public Library / Oudens Ello Architecture" 23 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967209/norwell-public-library-oudens-ello-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream