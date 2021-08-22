We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. France
  5. Ecole des Menuisiers School Gymnasium / Urbane Kultur

Ecole des Menuisiers School Gymnasium / Urbane Kultur

Save this project
Ecole des Menuisiers School Gymnasium / Urbane Kultur

© Jean Baptiste Dorner© Jean Baptiste Dorner© Jean Baptiste Dorner© Jean Baptiste Dorner+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Bischwiller, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
Save this picture!
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
© Jean Baptiste Dorner

Text description provided by the architects. The project develops a resolutely simple, sober, and contemporary architecture. The building is composed by elementary volumes, which are delicately inserted into the overall composition of the site. A low base made of a double concrete wall anchors the project in its site. It includes changing rooms, storage spaces, and technical rooms. The volume of the sports hall is set back from the base on the four sides to reduce its impact. On the north and south facades, the base is extended into an awning, providing shelter for bikes at the association’s entrance and for the pupils waiting for their sport class on the court side.

Save this picture!
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
© Jean Baptiste Dorner

A strong inside-outside relation is created with transparencies of the facades. The northern and southern gables are glazed on their lower parts, while the skylight’s volume is providing natural quality lighting and views of the sky on the eastern and western sides. The southern awning and motorized blinds ensure solar protection and avoids the glare.

Save this picture!
Gound floor plan
Gound floor plan

The structural conception is in coherence with the project concept. The concrete base is suitable for the use of the building and is resistant against ball games. The emerging volume is made of a laminated wood structure and its gables are constituted of wood-frame walls. The structure of the sports hall is composed of identical wood frames, spaced by only 1,20 meters allowing to spread the roof loads and thus optimizing the heights of the beams. As a result, the impact of the building’s volume in a dense and constrained site is reduced. On the inside, the structure defines the space.

Save this picture!
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
© Jean Baptiste Dorner

Environmental specifications : wood structure for the gables, cellulose wadding insulation, outside protection made of a larch cladding, exposed glue-laminated framework in the sports hall, aluminum wood frames for the glazed walls, thermal insulation and TPO membrane for the roofing, triple glazing, wooden joineries, double-flow CMV, infiltration of rain water.

Save this picture!
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
© Jean Baptiste Dorner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:67240 Bischwiller, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Urbane Kultur
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingFrance
Cite: "Ecole des Menuisiers School Gymnasium / Urbane Kultur" 22 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967164/ecole-des-menuisiers-school-gymnasium-urbane-kultur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream