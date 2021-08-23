We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  HUUS House / in situ studio

HUUS House / in situ studio

HUUS House / in situ studio

© Keith Isaacs

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Raleigh, United States
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Text description provided by the architects. HUUS was designed for a Swiss couple, one an eccentric electrical engineer and the other a German teacher, who has lived in Raleigh for thirty years. Their children are older and live far away. The program includes a ground-level guest suite to accommodate long stays they and other distant families make on a regular basis. The house is located between much smaller houses. To mitigate this mismatch, the supporting program, including the garage, is buried. The ground level is an attenuated “T” shape to further reduce the perceived scale. The upper-level volume recedes from the street.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Plan
Plan
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The clients wanted both privacy from the street and a generous connection to the landscape. The front of the house is articulated, but mainly solid. The back of the house is entirely open to a reflecting pool and garden. The main level guest suite can be accessed directly from the front entry, and a large sliding panel can separate the guest suite from the rest of the house.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Section
Section

Spaces upstairs are limited to the primary bedroom suite and an office. Our clients use the large sliding door on the main level to connect with the landscape, and a large roof deck and garden occupy the roof of the living room, accessed via the upstairs hall.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The basement, which contains a three-car garage, a large workshop, storage, mechanical rooms, and a wine and fitness space, is bound by concrete walls. The main level is brick and glass, with brick wrapping into interior spaces in several locations. The upper level is clad in charred Atlantic White Cedar and shelters the open main level public spaces.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The structure is mainly wood, with steel used where necessary to create larger spans and openings. Windows are from Germany, triple-paned, and have an R-value of seven. The landscape is populated with native grasses and other plants, and the reflecting pool is natural, supporting fish, frogs, and water plants.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

in situ studio
"HUUS House / in situ studio" 23 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

