World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Backyard Tree Pavilion / Any Color

Backyard Tree Pavilion / Any Color

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Other Structures
Sofía, Bulgaria
  • Architects: Any Color
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Todor Todorov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Barrisol
  • Lead Architects: Boyan Stoyanov, Lilyana Todorova
© Todor Todorov

Text description provided by the architects. In extension to their house, our clients wanted an outdoor family recreation space, that provides privacy and serves as a family retreat in a buzzing city. In response to this design brief, we proposed a simple, yet cozy steel structure, with a few, added functional scenarios. 

© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

Тhe design concept is shaped by the presence of the garden tree, which neither we, neither the clients wanted to sacrifice in the name of the project. That's why we decided to blend architecture with nature, by organizing the space in a manner that doesn’t interfere with the existing garden. Тhe choice of predominantly white color and the exposed timber aims to immerse the structure into the patio landscape.

© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

Perfect for family gatherings, the pavilion consists of two volumes: a tiny kitchen and а dining space for eight people. The small bespoke brick barbecue makes a fantastic addition to the outdoor room. On the one side, it has a practical use as part of the kitchen, and on the other, it becomes a seating area with a reading spot in front of it. White roller blinds contribute to the comfort of living and make it possible to stretch warm seasons through the year.

© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

 At night, the blinds can be used as a white screen, transforming the dining space into a small outdoor cinema. The roof is designed with thermal panels in a way that can be easy and quick to assemble. It has an exposed timber structure in the interior part, which corresponds to the wooden decking floor.

Elevation
Elevation

The kitchen area is covered with black and white ornamental tiles. The only other ornamentations in the design of the pavilion are the shades of the tree falling over the white blinds. Finished in the challenging 2020, the space, incidentally, became one of a kind home office and a safer meeting place.

© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sofía, Bulgaria

About this office
Any Color
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOtherOther StructuresBulgaria
Cite: "Backyard Tree Pavilion / Any Color" 13 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

