World
  Alto Tâmega Tourist Information Point / AND-RÉ

Alto Tâmega Tourist Information Point / AND-RÉ

Alto Tâmega Tourist Information Point / AND-RÉ

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Tourism
Chaves, Portugal
  Architects: AND-RÉ
  Area:  100
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Alto Tâmega Tourist Information Point, open since september 2020, is the result of a public competition organized by the Intermunicipal Community of Alto Tâmega (CIMAT) that aimed for a Tourism Info Point that represented each of the six municipalities that compose it (Boticas, Chaves, Montalegre, Ribeira de Pena, Valpaços and Vila Pouca de Aguiar).

© Ivo Tavares Studio

Set in the Tabolado Garden, in Chaves, the building with approximately 100 sqm, with a circular plan, is built using a structural base of timber pillars and beams over a concrete slab and is completely covered in timber battens. The circular timber building relates to its natural surroundings, bringing to its core concept the image that this region represents.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The simplicity of the program mirrors itself in the shape of the building, resulting in clarity of functions and a clear reading of the touristic contents. The circle-shaped plan is drawn as a natural consequence, answering both the practical (the visitor's path and the even display on information) and the formal issues, a building that is both related to the urban and natural landscape of its setting. The spaces are organized along one main axis that starts with an outdoor covered space, the first contact with the program. When entering, the program opens itself in a single open-space room, capable of receiving many visitors simultaneously. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio

The technical areas and toilets are hidden in wall thickness. The visit ends with an open view over a symbolic reflecting pool that evokes the Tâmega River that identifies this region and the fact that Chaves is one of the most important thermal areas in Portugal.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Sections
Sections
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The technical and building choices aim to answer the rigorous sustainability and durability principles: the solar orientation of the main room, location and shading of the windows, double glazed wood window frames, solar panels, zinc roof, water reuse, the use o high levels of insulation and the preferential use of wood both as structure and façade. All of these make this building a reference in sustainability.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The choice of wood as the main material throughout the building reflects the values and symbols of a region in which nature is the main attraction.

© Ivo Tavares Studio

Address:5400 Chaves, Portugal

Cite: "Alto Tâmega Tourist Information Point / AND-RÉ" [Posto de Turismo do Alto Tâmega / AND-RÉ] 14 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

