Kanishka Oybek Store / ARC Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Kanishka clothing and accessories brand store is located in the basement of a 9-story residential building in the center of Tashkent. The store has a regular layout with a lot of pipes and has no windows.

Магазин брэнда одежды и аксессуаров Kanishka расположен в подвальном этаже 9 этажного жилого дома в центре Ташкента. Магазин имеет регулярную планировку с большим количеством инженерных сетей и не имеет окон.

The house in which the store is located is built of precast concrete panels with massive sun protection structures. Such brutal, modernist houses are typical for Tashkent and were massively built in the city in the second half of the twentieth century. Tashkent is one of the centers of Soviet modernism and socialist realism.

Дом, в котором расположен магазин, построен из сборных железобетонных панелей с массивными солнцезащитными конструкциями. Такие брутальные, модернистские дома являются типичными для Ташкента и массово строились в городе во второй половине ХХ века. Ташкент является одним из центров советского модернизма и соцреализма.

The main idea was to transfer the architecture of modernist Tashkent to the interior of the store so that the exterior of the house and the interior of the store would look organic. In the central part of the store, there is an accessory area and a checkout counter. On the left side of the store is the leather goods area, and on the right is the clothing area with a small courtyard.

Основной идеей являлось перенести архитектуру модернистского Ташкента в интерьер магазина, так чтобы экстерьер дома и интерьер магазина выглядели органично. В центральной части магазина расположена зона аксессуаров и кассовая стойка. В левой части магазина расположена зона кожаных изделий, а справа зона одежды с двориком

The interior uses images of sun-protection structures, elements of monumental art, and mosaics. All interior elements are made exclusively of concrete and metal and decorated with mosaic panels.

В интерьере использованы образы солнцезащитных конструкций, элементы монументального искусства и мозаики. Все элементы интерьера выполнены исключительно из бетона и металла и декорированы мозаичными панно.