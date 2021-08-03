1402 Coffee Shop in Aranya / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

+ 30

Principal Architect: Shuhei Aoyama

Architects: Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko fujii, Jiaxi Li

The Client: 1402 Coffee

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the main road to the coast near the west gate of the Aranya community, the 1402 project is a coffee shop built into an existing red brick architecture with a sloping roof. The architectural concept behind the renovation embraces the juxtaposition of the old and the new. The renovation includes two parts: the interior space and the outdoor seating space.

Within the interior space, we insert a new volume into the existing building. The rectangular box forms a new cafe experience that integrates the functional needs of seating, waiting area, pour-over bar, display, and landscape while dividing the open space to offer guests a variety of spatial experiences. The pigmented Dagu cement box extends to the street-facing facade of the red brick building, which defines a new visual focus for the originally dull facade, arousing the curiosity of guests to explore the space.

Save this picture! Concept. Image Courtesy of B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

The new glass facade features fully operable folding doors and windows facing both the square and the outdoor cafe area and increases interaction between the interior and the exterior. The core zone of the box is divided into semi-private seating and spaces with different scales. The spatial strategy promises a comfortable sense of scale for guests from those who want to be alone to a couple of close friends.

Different from the common cafe’s integrated form of pour-over bar and espresso bar, we put an independent pour-over bar in the center of the earth-like cement box. Guests can enjoy pour-over coffee at the quiet pour-over bar space or communicate with the barista.

The cross-shaped outdoor platform helps maintain visual continuity between indoor and outdoor, meanwhile dividing the outdoor seating into four areas. The fixed furniture of the exterior is made of the same pigmented Dagu cement with the interior cafe box, which strengthens the integrity and continuity of the interior and exterior.

We strategically arrange outdoor partition walls with different heights, seating, tables, and bar tables to create a sense of spatial enclosure and dynamic layering of space. In addition, the light grey exposed aggregate concrete for the exterior floors presents a soft and natural atmosphere of the outdoor courtyard.