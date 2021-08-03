We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. 1402 Coffee Shop in Aranya / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

1402 Coffee Shop in Aranya / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

1402 Coffee Shop in Aranya / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

© Zhi Xia© Zhi Xia© Zhi Xia© Zhi Xia+ 30

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Principal Architect:Shuhei Aoyama
  • Architects:Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko fujii, Jiaxi Li
  • The Client:1402 Coffee
  • City:Qinhuangdao
  • Country:China
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the main road to the coast near the west gate of the Aranya community, the 1402 project is a coffee shop built into an existing red brick architecture with a sloping roof. The architectural concept behind the renovation embraces the juxtaposition of the old and the new. The renovation includes two parts: the interior space and the outdoor seating space.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Within the interior space, we insert a new volume into the existing building. The rectangular box forms a new cafe experience that integrates the functional needs of seating, waiting area, pour-over bar, display, and landscape while dividing the open space to offer guests a variety of spatial experiences. The pigmented Dagu cement box extends to the street-facing facade of the red brick building, which defines a new visual focus for the originally dull facade, arousing the curiosity of guests to explore the space.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Concept. Image Courtesy of B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Concept. Image Courtesy of B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The new glass facade features fully operable folding doors and windows facing both the square and the outdoor cafe area and increases interaction between the interior and the exterior. The core zone of the box is divided into semi-private seating and spaces with different scales. The spatial strategy promises a comfortable sense of scale for guests from those who want to be alone to a couple of close friends.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Different from the common cafe’s integrated form of pour-over bar and espresso bar, we put an independent pour-over bar in the center of the earth-like cement box. Guests can enjoy pour-over coffee at the quiet pour-over bar space or communicate with the barista.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The cross-shaped outdoor platform helps maintain visual continuity between indoor and outdoor, meanwhile dividing the outdoor seating into four areas. The fixed furniture of the exterior is made of the same pigmented Dagu cement with the interior cafe box, which strengthens the integrity and continuity of the interior and exterior.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

We strategically arrange outdoor partition walls with different heights, seating, tables, and bar tables to create a sense of spatial enclosure and dynamic layering of space. In addition, the light grey exposed aggregate concrete for the exterior floors presents a soft and natural atmosphere of the outdoor courtyard.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Changli, Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, China

About this office
B.L.U.E Architecture Studio
Office

WoodConcrete

#Tags

Cite: "1402 Coffee Shop in Aranya / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio" 03 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966041/1402-coffee-shop-in-aranya-blue-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

© Zhi Xia

阿那亚1402咖啡店 / B.L.U.E.建筑设计

