The Glade Bookstore / HAS design and research

Save this picture! different spaces integrate into one under the continuous big roof. Image © Yu Bai

Design Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Kanchaporn Kieatkhajornrit, Pimpasson Gangvanpanich, Qin Ye Chen, Panhuili Cheng, Zhongjun Dou

Lighting Design: Jenna Tsailin Liu, Qiuwei Zheng

Construction Management: Jason Yin

Construction: Nengqiang Yu

Client: The Glade

Wood Furniture: Chongqing Longyi Decoration Project Co. Ltd.

Kitchen Consultant: Chongqing Bailey Kitchen Co. Ltd.

City: Chongqing

Country: China

Save this picture! a continuous big roof of modern bookstore. Image © Yu Bai

Text description provided by the architects. The Glade is a cultural brand, as well as a compound bookstore providing a new lifestyle. It is a place for a bookstore, coffee, afternoon tea, restaurant, bar, cultural and creative industries, and irregular exhibitions. The origin of The Glade came from two famous initiator teams in Chongqing, The Razor's Edge and One Day, who have cooperated to provide a quiet and restful place of the void to Chongqing, or even busy metropolises in China.

Save this picture! the lines blurs the definition of traditional space division. Image © Yu Bai

The Glade is situated in the center of Chongqing. Hundreds of years ago, in a military book named Six Secret Teachings, this place was called “the mountain city". What is more, from the work of the mountain city of Chongqing painted by a well-known Chinese ink painter, Guanzhong Wu, we could also feel the specific topography of the mountains and various senses of scale. However, at the present time, the superb landscape is occupied by a great number of super high-rise, and the organic natural condition turns into lackluster concrete constructions. Only in the countryside away from the city could we occasionally find the beauty of the mountain city and its distinctive Stilt Houses.

Save this picture! the lines of the roof and wall gives the reading space a sense of porosity. Image © Yu Bai

Save this picture! lines from the top to the bottom composed as a wall as a filter of the light. Image © Yu Bai

The Glade is not only a compound bookstore, but as the meaning conveyed by its name, it means tearing the cold concrete ground and planting a spiritual space in the high-density city. The design continuous this philosophy. It connects the split first floor and second floor with the spatial form of stilt houses; the lower floor is like the grey space of stilt houses, providing functions of reading, talking, resting, sharing with space of intervals, and with the design of undulating stairs, it creates a micro-mountain city to form dynamic and explorative reading space.

Save this picture! bookselves used as space dividers. Image © Yu Bai

Save this picture! the detail of thin book shelves and the light. Image © Yu Bai

The upper floor is a continuous big roof of the stilt houses which integrates the space of coffee, afternoon tea, restaurant, bar, and bookstore by using 6mm lines. Besides, in the distinct space, the change of light and shadow, time, site, and environment are still tangible.

Save this picture! gradient bunches lines brings guiding experience in the space. Image © Yu Bai

The project finally shows the combination of materials and space and demonstrates unique constructional aesthetics. The Glade began with adaptation to Chongqing in the ancient form of stilt house and progressed in the exploration of complex function so as to think over the standardization, multifunctional, and flexibility of modern bookstores. The importance of The Glade is more than its special philosophy. It also provides a cultural symbol and a sense of belonging beyond the busy city life in diverse and delicate spaces.

Save this picture! impressive curve roof. Image © Yu Bai