Online Architectural Drawing Workshop with Narinder Sagoo and Jason Parker

Save this picture! Apartment #5, a Labyrinth and Repository of Spatial Memories by Clement Laurencio. Shorlisted of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

Next August 9th at 17:00 BST (12:00 EST) ArchDaily and The Architecture Drawing Prize will be hosting a free-to-attend, live drawing workshop on Zoom with Narinder Sagoo, Art Director at Foster + Partners heading up the practice’s Design Communications team and Jason Parker, Director at Make Architects who initiated The Architecture Drawing Prize to give an international platform to the topic.

At the live workshop Narinder and Jason will share how they use drawing to “warm up” when designing, explore and share ideas and develop architectural concepts. As part of a discussion chaired by the World Architecture Festival’s Programme Director, Paul Finch, they will engage with the audience on how they have tackled particular aspects relating to presentation and how they see the future of visual communication.

The workshop is a great opportunity for those passionate about drawing to ask anything from technique to thinking on how to incorporate, for example, freehand drawing as part of a visual narrative. Questions and comments are welcomed from both expert draughts(wo)men and beginners.

