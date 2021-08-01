Usva Viewpoint / Ad Hoc Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ad Hoc Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The viewpoint is located 5 km from the village Usva along the river. It offers views of the "Usvinskie Pillars", 120-meter cliffs that drop vertically to the water. The famous Devil's Finger is a freestanding rock towering 70 meters above the massif.

Смотровая площадка расположена в 5 км от деревни Усьва по течению реки. С нее открываются виды на «Усьвинские столбы», 120-метровые утесы, которые отвесно обрываются к воде. Знаменитый Чертов палец – отдельно стоящая скала, возвышающаяся над массивом на 70 метров.

The location and orientation of the viewpoint coincide with the visual axis on the Devil's finger, while not violating, but complementing the natural context. Also, this location is the first point from which a view of this attraction opens. The object is located at a slight elevation from the river so as not to disturb the ecosystem that has developed here.

Место и ориентация смотровой площадки совпадают с визуальной осью на Чертов палец, при этом не нарушая, а дополняя природный контекст. Также эта локация является первой точкой, с которой открывается вид на данную достопримечательность. Объект находится на небольшом возвышении от реки, чтобы не нарушать сложившуюся здесь экосистему.

The complex shape of the viewing platform creates interesting scenarios of movement in space and opens up new perspectives on natural attractions. At the entrance, tourists are greeted by an information plate with a welcome inscription and a route map to the rocks. Closer to the water there is a bench to admire the views, relax and drink tea. The portal of the viewpoint not only allows you to hide from the rain or hot sun but also accentuates the view of the Devil's finger. The ramp is a kind of amphitheater allowing you to climb inside under the roof, which is an allegory to the nearby Stolbovoy grotto. The design of the observation deck is made in such a way as to create the feeling of floating above the ground and consist of a metal structure covered with wood. The plasticity and dynamics of the lines reflect the energy of a mountain river in a mono-material shell.

Сложная форма смотровой площадки создает интересные сценарии перемещения в пространстве и открывает новые ракурсы на природные достопримечательности. На входе туристов встречает информационная табличка с приветственной надписью и схемой маршрута на скалы. Ближе к воде расположена скамейка, чтобы полюбоваться видами, отдохнуть и попить чай. Портал площадки не только позволяет укрыться от дождя или жаркого Солнца, но и акцентирует вид на главную достопримечательность места – камень «Чертов палец». Пандус является своего рода амфитеатром позволяя залезть внутрь под кровлю, что является аллегорией на расположенный рядом грот Столбовой. Конструкция смотровой площадки сделана таким образом, чтобы создать ощущение парения над землей и представляет собой металлический каркас, обшитый массивом ели. Пластика и динамика линий отражают энергию горной реки в мономатериальной оболочке.

The name of this project "Alpha" symbolizes the beginning tourist route Salty Ear (https://www.salty-ear.com/). It is also the designation of the flat corners that are present in the geometry of the object. Also, the plan of the viewpoint resembles the spelling of the letter α.

Название смотровой площадки «Альфа» символизирует начало туристического маршрута «Солёное ухо». Это название также является обозначением плоских углов, которые присутствуют в геометрии объекта. План смотровой площадки напоминает написание буквы α.

This viewpoint is a unique object that has a vivid personality as well as the place where it is located.

Данная смотровая площадка — это уникальный объект, который обладает яркой индивидуальностью так же, как и место, где он расположен.