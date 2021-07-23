Rock-Field / DESIGN GROUP COLLABO

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The living room and bedrooms which are most part of the program of this house, are located on the southern part of the house to take in the view of the golf course. The horizontal openings of the architecture make full income the panoramic golf course view into the house. The composition of continuous louvers installed on the south facade to control the amount of natural light makes an even more dynamic facade.

Workroom for client's leisure life is multi-use (drawing, flower arrangement, etc...) This space which is being independent of other spaces of the house makes the dweller get away from ordinary routine. Changing the boundary of the space by using a folding door makes the dweller experience interior, exterior space selectively. natural stones on the 12meters vertical outer wall provide a space for climbing to the client, climbing lover. This will continue to the workroom space so to express these two spaces are for leisure life. for climbing stones are layered projected. and on the upper part, there is an installation for secure rope.

As main materials, stones, concrete, and wood are used. We wanted to find certain harmony among them and the harmony of these materials from nature gives to dwellers a natural comfort. House is a place for rest and a place for the family to communicate. but beyond that these days, houses became a space with diverse layered programs. This various space makes our life more rich and joyful. We wanted rock-field becomes more than a simple house in which staying is joyful.