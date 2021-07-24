We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kuwait
  5. Curvature House / Office 313

Curvature House / Office 313

Save this project
Curvature House / Office 313

© Mohammad Ashkanani© Mohammad Ashkanani© Mohammad Ashkanani© Mohammad Ashkanani+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kuwait
  • Principal Architect And Founding Partner:Bashayer Al Ahmad
  • Co Founder:Osama Al Ahmad
  • Marketing Advisor:Ali Al Suwaidan
  • Structural Engineer:Gisha George
  • Mep Engineer:Joseph Thomas
  • Draftsman:Chandran P Kumar
  • Electrical & Lighting Engineer:Jimmy Antony Antony
  • Artwork:Yuser Al Mutawa
  • Country:Kuwait
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Ashkanani
© Mohammad Ashkanani

Text description provided by the architects. OFFICE 313 was approached by a client that wanted to design an entertainment room adjacent to their house. This new entertainment room would be detached from the main house.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Ashkanani
© Mohammad Ashkanani
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Ashkanani
© Mohammad Ashkanani

The essence of this project lies behind the interplay of extremes that exist within. OFFICE 313’S strategy was to design a space that immerses its visitors in an environment that hosts an interplay of light and dark. By linking the indoor to the outdoor, regulates the climate as well as provides the guests with a harmonious living space.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Ashkanani
© Mohammad Ashkanani
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

Water features, landscaping, and operable shading devices were also added to help regulate the arid climate. The project’s material palette consists of white-cast concrete, terrazzo, and natural stone. The resulting look is one of unity, coherence, and luxury.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Ashkanani
© Mohammad Ashkanani

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Office 313
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait
Cite: "Curvature House / Office 313" 24 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965507/curvature-house-office-313> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream