Curvature House / Office 313

Principal Architect And Founding Partner: Bashayer Al Ahmad

Co Founder: Osama Al Ahmad

Marketing Advisor: Ali Al Suwaidan

Structural Engineer: Gisha George

Mep Engineer: Joseph Thomas

Draftsman: Chandran P Kumar

Electrical & Lighting Engineer: Jimmy Antony Antony

Artwork: Yuser Al Mutawa

Country: Kuwait

Text description provided by the architects. OFFICE 313 was approached by a client that wanted to design an entertainment room adjacent to their house. This new entertainment room would be detached from the main house.

The essence of this project lies behind the interplay of extremes that exist within. OFFICE 313’S strategy was to design a space that immerses its visitors in an environment that hosts an interplay of light and dark. By linking the indoor to the outdoor, regulates the climate as well as provides the guests with a harmonious living space.

Water features, landscaping, and operable shading devices were also added to help regulate the arid climate. The project’s material palette consists of white-cast concrete, terrazzo, and natural stone. The resulting look is one of unity, coherence, and luxury.