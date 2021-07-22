We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Rappi Argentina Offices / Octava Arquitectura

Rappi Argentina Offices / Octava Arquitectura

Rappi Argentina Offices / Octava Arquitectura

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Offices, Offices Interiors
Palermo, Argentina
  • Architects: Octava Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8288 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FV, Huup, Lucciola, Sadopan, Vite
  • Lead Architects: Micaela Casoy, Paula De Falco
Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of an old stud, dating from the beginning of the XX Century in the Palermo neighborhood, Buenos Aires, has become a fluid workspace for the delivery company Rappi Argentina. Taking into account the patrimonial condition of the building, most elements were preserved and restored inside and outside: doors, metallic structures, marbles, glass, and vegetation.

Plan
Plan
The floor plan is structured in three naves, one central and one on each side. The main space is a big workspace with a long acrylic vault which delivers a great amount of natural light.

In this same space trees and plants cohabit combined with the strong presence of a white and green color palette which suggests the idea of light and nature. Lateral naves work as meeting rooms, small office spaces, dining areas, and restrooms. The materials of the project are green-dyed veneered wood, white terrazzo with green and beige pebbles, black metal, black ash tree melamine, white ceramic, cement floors, etc.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

About this office
Octava Arquitectura
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

Cite: "Rappi Argentina Offices / Octava Arquitectura" [Oficinas Rappi Argentina / Octava Arquitectura] 22 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965490/rappi-argentina-offices-octava-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

