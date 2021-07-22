Rappi Argentina Offices / Octava Arquitectura

+ 18

Offices, Offices Interiors • Palermo, Argentina Architects: Octava Arquitectura

Area: 8288 ft²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers: FV , Huup , Lucciola , Sadopan , Vite



Lead Architects: Micaela Casoy, Paula De Falco

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of an old stud, dating from the beginning of the XX Century in the Palermo neighborhood, Buenos Aires, has become a fluid workspace for the delivery company Rappi Argentina. Taking into account the patrimonial condition of the building, most elements were preserved and restored inside and outside: doors, metallic structures, marbles, glass, and vegetation.

The floor plan is structured in three naves, one central and one on each side. The main space is a big workspace with a long acrylic vault which delivers a great amount of natural light.

In this same space trees and plants cohabit combined with the strong presence of a white and green color palette which suggests the idea of light and nature. Lateral naves work as meeting rooms, small office spaces, dining areas, and restrooms. The materials of the project are green-dyed veneered wood, white terrazzo with green and beige pebbles, black metal, black ash tree melamine, white ceramic, cement floors, etc.