House L.M / DESIGN GROUP COLLABO

+ 30

Architect In Charge : JOUNG, Moon Chul

Site Area: 491.90㎡

Total Floor Area: 386.38㎡

Number Of Stories: Three stories high

City: Gyeongseo-dong

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The site has the horizontal view of the golf course on its south, a street of a housing estate on its north. but the site is narrow to the south and wide to the north. The figure of the site is not suitable with its context. for bringing in the horizontal panoramic paysage on the south to the interior of the house, we chose to spread out the programs that this family wants and to use false walls and louvers to contain this passage in each frame of openings. Not only do they emphasize the horizontal frame visually, but also control the amount of incoming natural light.

On the northern facade which fronts the street of housing area, and on east, west facades which fronts other sites aside, we decided to settle a minimum of openings. for the northern part of this architecture, The mass is divided into 3 parts. This division makes the house avoid its monotony in spite of few openings. For the wall which fronts the street directly, we put a narrow-wide opening to block the view from outside and to make income the view of the housing estate.

North facade has a gesture closed to the street from outside of the architecture, but on passing through the entrance, when dweller reaches to the living room where he (or she) meets un grand open horizontal view of the golf course and reaches to the grand stairs space which is opened vertically.

This, visually, spacially grand reversal changing gives uncertain emotion to the dweller. Wide horizontal panoramic view from the south gives peace of nature to the dweller, and vertically opened space (stairs space) gives many chances to the family to communicate with each other. Every time dweller goes up and down the stairs, changing of view height interacts with different locations and sizes of each opening in stairs space, and it gives ordinary small, but diverse visual experiences from outside beyond the role as