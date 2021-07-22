We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Casa da Volta / PROMONTORIO + João Cravo

Casa da Volta / PROMONTORIO + João Cravo

Save this project
Casa da Volta / PROMONTORIO + João Cravo

© Luis Viegas© Alexandre Ramos© Alexandre Ramos© Alexandre Ramos+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Grândola, Portugal
  • Client:Pedro do Carmo Costa
  • City:Grândola
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Viegas
© Luis Viegas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Southwest of Alentejo, deep in the Grandola hills. The gently undulating topography contrasts with the harsh dryness of the landscape and its bare vegetation of cork and holm oaks with sparse bushes creeping from the calcareous soil.

Save this picture!
© Alexandre Ramos
© Alexandre Ramos

Given its remoteness and isolation, the house echoes the tradition of the Portuguese alcáçova, —or qasbah, following its Arab etymology—, which functioned as a defensive citadel, or compound, with its constructions built within and protected by a high-walled perimeter. Poetically, it summons the Heideggerian notion of “bounded space”, of the human need to define a place of dwelling amidst the endlessness of the landscape. In fact, this typology of a fortified farm is the dominant form of occupation across the Maghreb and the Mediterranean, from Roman antiquity and Arab settlements to Fernand Pouillon’s and Le Corbusier’s excursus in Argel.

Save this picture!
© Luis Viegas
© Luis Viegas
Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective
Save this picture!
© Luis Viegas
© Luis Viegas

The house is devised as a walled court, onto which a series of inner volumes are set. The positioning of this court in the landscape was actually constrained by a regulatory distancing from the property limits. Sited on a valley line, it appears half sunk from the Southwest corner, progressively revealing itself towards the Northeast. Other than a corner gateway and the small entrance door, the exterior walls barely have openings. An exception is made to the East elevation, as it opens up to a large terrace overlooking the vastness of the landscape and a small creek below.

Save this picture!
© Alexandre Ramos
© Alexandre Ramos
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alexandre Ramos
© Alexandre Ramos

Inside the courtyard, three rectangular volumes occupy the North, the East, and the West corners, comprising respectively the bedroom suites, the living room, and kitchen and the garage-cum-staff bedroom, while the void southwards is formally occupied by an orchard.  The common areas function in a classical sequence of unfolding rooms, from the kitchen to the living room and to the library, all of which are separated by symmetrical pocket doors. The dining area is divided from the living room by a large fireplace with a hanging metal chimney. The ceiling is made of structural whitewashed wood beams and boarding with white stuccoed walls and cement floors.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Alexandre Ramos
© Alexandre Ramos

Clad from the outside in whitewashed stone masonry, the thick walls are capped by an elusive pan tile, suggestive of a pitched roof that in fact does not exist, and an equally calk-painted concrete lintel. The roughness of these burnt lime surfaces summons a vernacular and quasi-archaic condition which is nonetheless dismissed by its sheer scale and abstraction.

Save this picture!
© Luis Viegas
© Luis Viegas
Save this picture!
© Luis Viegas
© Luis Viegas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PROMONTORIO
Office
João Cravo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Casa da Volta / PROMONTORIO + João Cravo" [Casa da Volta / PROMONTORIO + João Cravo] 22 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965393/casa-da-volta-promontorio-plus-joao-cravo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream