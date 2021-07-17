Touchable Distance Exhibition / Radical Passive

+ 21

City: Minsk

Country: Belarus

Text description provided by the architects. The unequivocal times we’re currently facing have entailed an abrupt change in the ways we interact with each other, and our perception of the surrounding world.

В начале прошлой весны правительство Беларуси не признавало существование ковид 19. Врачи и больные остались бороться с опасной пандемией один на один. Однако народ Беларуси не остался в стороне.

This shift in our form of communication has not only led to societal frustration but also pushed us to rethink familiar concepts. Daily life and human behavior have significantly changed with a sense of increased fear and anxiety. Breaking away from our physical connections, in the most basic sense, we are forced to seek interaction online. To remain visible while maintaining social isolation, access to the online world has become an enormous necessity.

Той весной галерея современного искусства “Ў” открыла свои двери не для посетителей, а для штаба молодой команды волонтеров BYCOVID19. Их независимая инициатива снабжала больницы по всей стране средствами индивидуальной защиты, медикаментами, оборудованием и едой.

«These strange times» helps us to slow down and think about what we really need the most: love and intimacy. It seeks to highlight the importance of tactile sensations and the feeling of warmth. Physical presence is the core of our communication with loved ones. The yearning for mutual support and assistance. Simply put, basic human needs.

На сегодняшний день работа штаба BYCOVID19, как и многих других полезных инициатив в Беларуси, остановлена. Счета фондов, куда беларусы отправляли помощь, арестованы. Владелец галереи находится в СИЗО КГБ, а само пространство проводит свою последнюю выставку.

At the beginning of the last spring, the government of Belarus denied the existence of COVID19. Doctors and patients would be subjected to the danger of pandemia one on one, if not for Belarusian people.

That spring “Y” Gallery of Contemporary Art opened its doors not for visitors, but for the team of young volunteers called BYCOVID19. Their independent initiative made it possible to supply hospitals across the whole country with personal protective equipment, medications, and food. The gallery was used as an office for volunteers and storage for the supplies and equipment. The initiative was shut down like many others in Belarus after the tragic events after the elections. Their accounts were arrested. The owner of the gallery has been apprehended by the State Security Committee and stays in prison. His gallery ran the last exhibition.

“Трогательная дистанция” в галерее современного искусства “У” стала первой со времен прихода пандемии в жизнь Минска. Тогда все мы вынужденно оказались в новом формате взаимодействия с действительностью и друг другом. Этот формат привел к фрустрации и переосмыслению привычного порядка жизни, зародил больше страхов и тревог, принудил полностью изменить быт и привычную рутину. Шок от разрыва привычных тактильных связей форсировал необходимость доступа к социальным сетям, а все “трогательные” контакты трансформировались в онлайн-связи. В целях безопасности стало необходимо дистанцироваться. При этом, оставаться видимым и поддерживать связь.

The first exhibition after recent events is devoted to the feeling of isolation. We have all been forced into a new format of interaction with reality and each other. This format has led to the frustration and rethinking of familiar concepts, increased fears and anxieties, and complete change in life and behavior. Breaking our usual tactile connections made us access the network constantly, and all the "touching" connections turned online. To survive, it became necessary to maintain social distance as to be isolated, but still remain visible and sustain contacts.

Острое чувство нехватки тактильности, человеческой близости во время самоизоляции вдохновило современных художников на создание работ, отражающих это одиночество. А сама выставка — это попытка передать незнакомые до этого чувства зрителю.

The exhibit design is based on the trails of the BYCOVID19 storage structure. The whole space was broken down into zones with personal protective equipment. The walls were covered with signs like “respirator petal”, “disposable masks”, “ffp3 masks” etc. Red stripes of duct tape broke down the floor into different zones with personal protective equipment. The new exhibition preserves the memory of recent events, keeps and interprets their elements.

Тогда, в начале весны, выставочное пространство занял штаб волонтерской инициативы ByCovid19 — помощь врачам. Ячеистая структура этого штаба с различными зонами по видам средств индивидуальной защиты, оборудованию, продуктов и их раздачи легла в основу архитектуры выставки. Всюду были расклеены листы с названиями типа “респираторы лепесток”, “маска ffp3”, “резерв не трогать”. Мы их сохранили в виде белых букв на стенах, оставив историю штаба в истории здания. О старом зонировании также напоминают полосы красной ленты на полу. Коридор стал главной планировочной осью, которая заканчивается портретами волонтеров штаба.

The materiality of partitions transfers the idea of transparency and the blurring of the lines. Inability to touch creates “Touchable Distance”. The majority of artists created their works during the quarantine. The structure of the exhibition divides the works from each other to let visitors perceive them separately. The main passage is a simple and strong metaphor about emptiness and absence.

Прозрачность и размытость материала перегородок делает объекты за ними видимыми, а невозможность дотронуться до них создает “трогательную дистанцию”. Большинство авторов, работая над объектами, находились в изоляции. Теперь структура выставки изолирует их работы, оставляя за зрителем возможность воспринимать их в отдельности.