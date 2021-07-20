Municipal Cemetery of La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur

-
Architects: Alegría Colón Mur, Arturo Blanco Herrero
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
- Collaborators:Juan Carlos Casillas, Verónica Fernández, Arturo Menduiña
- Structure:Jacinto de la Riva
- Promoter:Ayuntamiento de la Colilla
- City:La Colilla
- Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A threshold
a door
one step
a tour
a valley
a life
a hungry mouth introduces us,
the monotonous interior is closing,
narrows, compresses
curiosity
think about this place
one last open look at the valley
I want to go in, but I can't
I have to zigzag
at last I meet the others, seated,
standing, serene, silent
I turn my head and look at the town, the last house
many more intertwined things,
dry concrete
wet steel
the broken silence,
appears what we had not thought...
exit to the north, almond grove and scattered graves
tranquillity