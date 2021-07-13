We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Spark Pavilion / ATMOperation

Spark Pavilion / ATMOperation

© ACF

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Sports Field
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: ATMOperation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  ACF
  • Lead Architects: Jing Li
  • Design Team:Zheshuo Zhao, Junjie Zhou, Zhangming Li
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
Text description provided by the architects. There is an old Chinese saying, “A spark can start a prairie fire.”  Eventually, our final strategy is to attract attention that the public area issue of village in town, and widely discuss through the practice of the space. 

The variety of public area in the village in town
As an extensive urban texture and typology, the village in town in Shenzhen China is a specific housing issue. On the one hand “the village in town” ,which as the high density housing communities, solves the problem of low-income housing. On the other hand, the short of high quality and full quantity of public spaces for each community is the big issue.

With collaborating with our client and communicating with local community, we propose to insert “Spark Pavilion” in unused No.32 land, which is a striking corner of the Yuan Fen village. There are three main portions of the public space, street basketball court, trapezoid long corridor, and pocket square. The variety of public activities is outlined by the composition. 

Environmental and functional adaptation
When we define half of the space as a sport court or community plaza, the functional uncertainty of the corridor is the other strategy. The light of space will present different between daylight and night light. Automatically, there will be happened variety of activities during different point in time. Local residents will explore the usage of the pavilion in the future. 

Sustainable material
We set a transparent boundary, which made of metal net, to close to the relationship of community. The red fluorocarbon spraying on steel material to interpret “spark” as visual color.
Automatically, the luminous environment, which just like Chinese lantern to light up community, provides a site to active the community vitality. 

The fifth elevation
For a positive neighborhood relationship, we value the visual appearance of the fifth elevation. From the aerial perspective view, the pavilion has very strong visual recognition.

Project location

Address:Yuan Fen Village, Longhua District,Shenzhen,Guangdong Province, China

About this office
ATMOperation
Office

Product

Steel

深圳城中村最燃篮球场 / ATMOperation

