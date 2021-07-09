We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House Cinsc / ATOMAA

House Cinsc / ATOMAA

Save this project
House Cinsc / ATOMAA

© Alberto Strada© Alberto Strada© Alberto Strada© Alberto Strada+ 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Restoration
Varzo, Italy
  • Architects: ATOMAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  142
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alberto Strada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Pedrali, Platek, Adobe Systems Incorporated, CERÁMICA CIELO, CMP Design, Creative cables, Eclettica, FLOS, Megius, Samsung, Zara Home
  • Lead Architect: Viviana Ramires
  • Structural consultant: Boschi-Grugni Associati
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

Text description provided by the architects. First inspections revealed a ruin typical of the area, used mainly for livestock and seasonal hay - a precarious structure, reserved for unexpected discoveries. A large stone arch and an ancient fireplace emerge, suggesting that before being used as a stable, it served as a residence. In addition, the presence of a sort of Tholos outside, less typical of the area, gives the complex more connotations.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

From an exchange of volumes, an additional body arises that enriches the original layout and clarifies spaces and functions. To do this, a redesign of space at the heart of the house - the kitchen - obtains a double-height ceiling. In this way, the environment expands, flooding the space with natural light. The entrance and living room are located in the new volume, with its heels on the mountain edge.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

The interior is configured as a privileged place from which to observe the surrounding peaks. The different openings derive from the restoration of the previous, as they revisit archetypal geometries. Designed from the inside out, these openings offer glimpses towards the landscape which rebuilds the domestic space.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

In a valley of larch trees, we reuse the timber elements where possible, recovered from the disposal of the old floors and the deteriorated beams of the roof, giving them new functions.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

The first room is the living room, anticipated by a sort of vestibule. This space was conceived to observe the mountain accompanied by the warmth of a free-standing stove. Here the floor is in black resin, differentiating the new environment from the rest of the house, with their black stained larch floors.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

Following slight differences in height, we move on to the pre-existing building where the entrance door once was.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The kitchen/dining room is located in the center of the home, from which all the rooms branch off. The kitchen is characterized by a large piece of furniture that occupies the entire double height of the room. The room is filled with natural light that enters from the main table above. In addition, small windows frame the view towards the landscape, painting dynamic scenes as the seasons change.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada
Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

The service volume, with the kitchen wall and two flights of stairs, is a real functional block for the use of the spaces for which it serves. This central element acts as a hinge around which it uses flow providing functions that orbit around it. Down a narrow staircase, the main bedroom is located on the lower floor, to ensure greater privacy but above all to enjoy the privileged view from the stone arch.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada
Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

The arched shape window provides a space for sitting and contemplation as the user has the luxury to gaze towards the landscape, through a unique tectonic element that mirrors and references a form that once was. Up within the pitch of the roof, a second room is hidden, accessed by a retractable hatch. Only from this height, through an opening in the wall, can you admire the landscape through the glazed tympanum.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ATOMAA
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationItaly
Cite: "House Cinsc / ATOMAA" 09 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964776/house-cinsc-atomaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream