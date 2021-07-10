We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Lorena House / AND-Y arquitectos

Lorena House / AND-Y arquitectos

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Architects: AND-Y arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Behr, Helvex, Magg
  • Lead Architect: Enrique Yocoyani Aguilar Licona, Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
  • City:Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza
  • Country:Mexico
© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a semi-urban neighborhood surrounded by a rural environment that continues having this type of construction featuring materials such as adobe (mudbricks), exposed bricks, volcanic stone details, rustic wood, and clay roof tiles. The house was first conceived by considering several axes and scales from the previous construction on the site. Privacy in the indoor spaces was given priority while expecting to generate a sense of mystery and uncertainty from the outside. 

© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
The public spaces of this residence keep a visual and sensorial flow directed towards the garden. This is achieved by using nature-based materials such as wood and stone and by experiencing their original texture, shade, scent, and density. The house has a rainwater harvesting system that is interconnected to form one single stream. This stream cascades over a reflecting pool to finally spread on the garden. 

© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
The geometric conditions of the area set the patterns for the need for visual protection, roof ventilation, and zenithal lighting in most spaces.  The tour of the house provides a sense of surprise and mystery as one indulges in unveiling every single detail. Different lighting effects and shades make themselves present throughout the different seasons, days, and nights. This use of natural light produces different tones, tints, directions, and shapes which in turn change the appreciation of each space and make the experience of living there quite unique and different as the year goes by. 

© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
Casa Lorena induces moments of contemplation and reflection through the silence of its spaces while at the same time granting a framed view of the sky. The top floor has materials in raw state where wood stands out as the main element with the purpose of creating a warm and soft environment for the residents. 

© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
The wood furniture and lamps were designed by the architects. The decoration was selected to highlight the work of Mexican craftsmen. The tapestry woven on loom and the baskets made from jonote reeds are part of a large handcraft tradition in Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla, whereas the pottery is from Santa María Atzompa, Oaxaca. 

© Andrea Gabriela Porquillo Cortes
AND-Y arquitectos
