World
Euphoria Bridal Gallery / Ngoac Space

Euphoria Bridal Gallery / Ngoac Space
© Quang Dam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail
Da Nang, Vietnam


Text description provided by the architects. We approached an old house in the center of Danang city with many structural defects, many columns, partitions, making the existing space cramped and lacking light. The building also faces to the West, so it is greatly affected by heat. Our mission is to renovate this into a new bridal gallery to display and experience for Euphoria local brand.

Section
Section
The entire partition wall was removed, adding voids to create large interconnected spaces suitable for the function of dress display. Instead of covering up the unrefined structure, the surrounding bricklayers, stucco, and paint finish were all demolished, revealing the concrete columns with rough surfaces. This helps to connect the space horizontally and vertically, and expand it into a supportive orientation for customer experience. In addition, the somewhat rough concrete texture enhances the contrast with the softness of the wedding dresses.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

We focus on the customer interaction and product experience that we did not simply display or sell dresses. Walking outside in, circling between floors; the inner space is moderated in terms of lines and colors to become the backdrop highlighting the products, increasing the focus and enjoyment of each dress on display. Two large light sources on the roof are directly connected to the two void areas, bringing natural light into the exhibition space and thus, enlightening the space and limiting the use of electrical energy during a day.

The interaction and color changes of the building with environmental factors are also emphasized, creating different feelings and attraction to passers-by. The facade is not only a thick wall with a number of small windows placed to limit the sunlight in, but also seen as a canvas to harmoniously connect with the green canopies and external environmental shifts.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Da Nang, Hải Châu District, Da Nang, Vietnam

About this office
Ngoac Space
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailVietnam
