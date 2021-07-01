We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Vaga Space for Art and Knowledge / Mezzo Atelier

Vaga Space for Art and Knowledge / Mezzo Atelier

Save this project
Vaga Space for Art and Knowledge / Mezzo Atelier
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

© Alexander Bogorodskiy© Alexander Bogorodskiy© Alexander Bogorodskiy© Alexander Bogorodskiy+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Center
Ponta Delgada, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An empty 400m2, former warehouse located in a residential area on the outskirts of the historic center of the city, was the basis for the creation of vaga – espaço de arte e conhecimento, consolidating the permanence of the Anda&Fala Association in the territory and in time.

Space’s division in the programmatic areas (workshop – gallery – house) followed the pre-existing structure, as well as the openings in the single volume facade.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The main atrium, an extension of the street with service and store area inserted in a wooden exhibition wall, opens to the gallery – the presentation space, with a foyer and two exhibition rooms that can accommodate projects in various disciplines, such as a focus on visual arts, through 4 pivoting doors that leave space to draw different ways to circulate.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Laterally, the workshop and warehouse, with direct access to the street, give way to a space destined for creation and production, which gathers stations and areas with specialized equipment. The last slice of the volume gives way to the house, the domestic space of the vacancy. It includes the pre-existing office and expands to other multidisciplinary spaces that can be of work, meeting, or meals, and has two rooms to receive artists in residence.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Color has revealed to play a fundamental role in the project, giving it character and clarity. A grayish-blue tone was chosen to standardize the façade and all its elements, as well as the pre-existing internal volume. It was also with the purpose of standardizing the interior, that all the ceiling and structural elements in wood and steel were painted in matt black.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mezzo Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterPortugal
Cite: "Vaga Space for Art and Knowledge / Mezzo Atelier" [Vaga - Espaço de Arte e Conhecimento / Mezzo Atelier] 01 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964275/vaga-space-for-art-and-knowledge-mezzo-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream