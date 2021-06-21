Trend Setting with Custom Wood-Based Interior Finishes

Wood-based materials manufacturer EGGER combines decor from furniture and interior design, as well as flooring, to create something entirely new.

The theme of "Mix & Match" has dominated the interior design market for some time now. The combination of colours, materials, and surfaces provides space for creativity and individuality. These themes can be realized in trendy open residential, living, and working areas. With the blurring of boundaries and the lack of spatial demarcation of functional areas, new demands are being placed on flooring and interior design. "With all the design freedom, coordinated fixed points contribute the desired visual harmony," says Klaus Monhoff, Head of Decor and Design Management at the EGGER Group.

EGGER responds to the needs of the continually evolving market with the concept of "Interior Match." For the first time, this combines its Decorative Collection with the PRO Flooring Collection 2021+ - with a selection of 30 finishes - architects, fabricators, and customers have the opportunity to effortlessly realize contemporary and harmonious design solutions.

Save this picture! The warm and quiet Comfort Flooring was installed in the living room. The floor in the dining area has the same decor - but in the robust Laminate version. Featuring the EPC001 Natural Waltham Oak and the EPL122 Natural Waltham Oak. Image Courtesy of EGGER

Save this picture! The sleeping area is designed with a Comfort floor in a light walnut look, the area in the foreground shows the same decor a shade darker as a Laminate floor. Featuring the EPC030 Light Bedollo Walnut and the EPL175 Dark Bedollo Walnut. Image Courtesy of EGGER

Save this picture! Design, Comfort and Laminate floors from the Creative Functions concept can be perfectly combined. Combine, contrast and match decors and floors to create exciting and vibrant interior designs. Featuring the EPD034 Natural Berdal Oak and the EPD035 Creative Berdal Oak. Image Courtesy of EGGER

Harmony in Design

In "Interior Match", a distinction is made between the uniform decor solutions and those that are color-coordinated. In "Decor Match", floors, as well as furniture and interior design products, are available in the same decor with different surface textures. Clients can choose the same decor for floors, doors, the kitchen worktop, or complete furniture, thus bringing harmony to their designs. "Colour Match", on the other hand, features decors that are colour-coordinated.

"The total of 30 decors includes many new introductions from both collections. They have been selected so that they can be used in a variety of ways. Fronts, worktops, or entire pieces of furniture can easily be combined with the floor. Whether striking or understated - there is something for every style in 'Interior Match'," explains Ayla Schwarzmayr, Decor Management Expert and Senior Specialist of Flooring.

Vintage decors with colored inclusion accents are also in demand. "With Sherman Oak, we are showing two synchronized pore surfaces that can be found in the furniture and interior design collection as well as in the flooring collection and have been worked out in the same decor. This means that the same material was used as a template for the decor development. This results in the 'Decor Match' between furniture and flooring with synchronously applied surfaces," explains Klaus Monhoff.

Contemporary stone looks are also offered in the "Interior Match" decor selection, with terrazzo and concrete as well as marble reproductions. With the products in the "Interior Match," architects and fabricators can choose from a wide range of durable and sustainable products.

Good Combination: Creative Functions

In times when living and working are moving closer together than ever before, variety and separation are in demand, especially within a room that serves multiple functions. With 9 decors and 17 article variants, "Creative Functions" comprises three overarching style concepts that extend across all flooring types:

The Bedollo Walnut theme includes 4 colour-coordinated decors in the Laminate, Comfort, and Design Flooring GreenTec product categories.

The Berdal Marble theme combines classic oak with white marble.

The product range is complemented by natural oak decors from the EGGER PRO Flooring Collection 2021+, which is available as Laminate, Comfort, and Design Flooring GreenTec. Application-appropriate floors, such as the "Comfort Flooring" in the bedroom and the "Hard-wearing Laminate" flooring in the living room, can be combined to form a harmonious and functional whole.

Built for Life: Pure Solids

The authentic appearance of synthetic woodgrains - which come amazingly close to the original look, feel, and classic installation patterns such as parquet or floorboard planks - of the wood reproductions in the "Interior Match" range from simple to rustic and striking themes. Solid wood and parquet-pattern styles are rising in popularity throughout contemporary interiors. "Pure Solids" goes one step further - combining high-quality design language with the valuable properties of the laminate material.

Save this picture! Worktop and flooring in the same decor? Easily achievable with the Interior Match. Featuring the H1344 ST32 Cognac Brown Sherman Oak for the worktop, and EPL184 Cognac Brown Sherman Oak flooring. Image Courtesy of EGGER

Pure Solids Laminate Flooring is robust and easy to clean, flexible and quick to install, and offers excellent value for its cost. Innovative installation can replicate a contemporary sleekness, just as much as a classic country house floorboard. Pure Solids contains ten authentic finishes, which fulfill all style requirements: from reduced and elegant, to powerfully striking, to classic parquet looks. With five different plank formats - Classic, Medium, Large, Kingsize, and Long - both small and large rooms can be optimally fitted.

EGGER acts sustainably, conserves resources, and thus underlines its promise: More from wood. To explore more of EGGER's wood-based material products click here.